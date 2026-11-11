Magna Unveils 2030 Financial Targets At Investor Day

Financial Targets:



Organic sales growth: 2-4% above market on a compound annual basis through 2030

Adjusted EBIT margin: 200+ basis points of margin improvement from 2026 through 2030

Adjusted EPS: Compound annual growth of at least 15% through 2030

Free cash flow (FCF): Average FCF conversion on adjusted net income of at least 85% over the 2027-2030 period Adjusted ROIC: Greater than 15% by 2030

Magna has solid visibility into its growth, with more than 90% of expected 2028 sales and more than 60% of expected 2030 sales supported by existing business and awarded programs. The company recently renewed its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) and intends to fully complete the repurchase of almost 26 million shares over the next 12 months.

"These targets reflect our confidence in Magna's strategy, our capabilities and the opportunities that lie ahead," said Swamy Kotagiri, Chief Executive Officer at Magna. "Against a modest growth environment, we believe we have a clear path to grow above market, continue expanding margins and create long-term value for our shareholders."

Investor Day Webcast and Materials

Magna's 2026 Investor Day begins today at 9 a.m. ET. The event will be webcast live, and participants can register at . The presentation materials are available at , and a replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice President, Investor Relations

... │ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR

... │ 248.761.7004

A BOUT MAGNA

Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets globally. With operations in 27 countries, we combine global scale with trusted reliability and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we bring together deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.

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For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we also use Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. We believe the Non-GAAP financial measures are useful in analysis of the Company's financial position, results and targets. In particular, management believes that Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful measures in assessing the Company's financial performance by excluding certain items that are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance. Management also believes that Free Cash Flow is a useful measure in assessing the Company's ability to generate cash to maintain operations and repay its debt. Please refer to our Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Position for three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2026, as well as our press release dated October 30, 2026 for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures to their most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies in our industry. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for the Company's related financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any such forward-looking statements are intended to provide information about management's current expectations and plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding our future plans, strategic objectives or economic performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, and other statements that are not recitations of historical fact. We use words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "intend", "plan", "aim", "forecast", "outlook", "project", "potential", "estimate", "target" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events to identify forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise indicated, all forward-looking statements in this press release are made as at November 11, 2026, and are subject to change after that date.

The following table identifies the material forward-looking statements contained in this document, together with the material potential risks that we currently believe could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers should also consider all of the risk factors which follow below the table: