RPC General Contractors Showcases Alder & Oak's Jacksonville Beach Conversion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New photography explores the finished restaurant and the conversion of an existing space in Jacksonville Beach.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Florida, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPC General Contractors, Inc. is sharing new photographs of its completed Alder & Oak project, highlighting the conversion of an existing Jacksonville Beach restaurant for a different dining concept.







Alder & Oak's Jacksonville Beach exterior.

RPC served as General Contractor for the conversion of the former Jekyll Brewing restaurant space at 131 First Avenue North, Unit 101, in Jacksonville Beach. DCOOP Architects designed the interior. Alder & Oak opened there in July, and the new photography provides a closer look at the finished project and its distinctive setting.

The photographs trace the setting from its street frontage to the dining room. Outside, planting, street-level seating, large windows and an upper terrace connect the restaurant with the surrounding streetscape. Inside, light wood furniture, blue seats and woven pendant lights stand out against dark exposed ceilings, with tables arranged beside the windows and around the bar.

The conversion also illustrates a practical question for restaurant owners: how will a new concept fit the space available? Jacksonville Daily Record reported that the existing kitchen was too small for Alder & Oak's needs, so the pizza and baking area moved into the main dining room near the bar.

For owners assessing a potential location, that reported adaptation shows why the relationship between food preparation, service and dining space belongs in the planning conversation.

“Transforming a former brewery into a high-end Mediterranean restaurant gave RPC the chance to do what we do best: create spaces that look amazing and work just as well,” says Jennifer Snow, Director of Construction at RPC.“By blending the building's original character with thoughtful design and practical solutions, we brought new life to the space while making sure it works for both the people who dine there and the team behind the scenes.”

For restaurant owners, the project offers a visual reference for conversations with their design and construction teams. The photographs show the finished setting and how an established restaurant property can accommodate a different concept.

Explore the Alder & Oak photographs and other RPC restaurant projects.

About RPC General Contractors, Inc.

RPC General Contractors Inc. is a second-generation family construction company based in Atlantic Beach, Florida. Its work includes restaurant, retail, commercial, residential, and historical renovation projects. RPC supports owners from early planning through construction, with an emphasis on communication and coordination







Inside Alder & Oak's Jacksonville Beach dining area.

Press Inquiries

Jennifer Snow

Jennifer [at] rpcgc.com



248 Levy Road Atlantic Beach, Florida 32233