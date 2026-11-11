Fireflies.Ai Evolves From AI Notetaker To AI Teammate In Its Most Significant Expansion To Date

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With more than 1 million organizations, Fireflies is expanding beyond meeting notes into a suite of AI tools that help teams get work done across meetings, email, Slack, scheduling, screen recording and 240+ connected apps

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fireflies.ai, used by teams at 75% of the Fortune 500, today launched the new Fred, an AI teammate that helps teams get work done across the tools they use every day. The announcement marks Fireflies' biggest product expansion in years, bringing together meeting notes, email, Slack, scheduling, screen recording, enterprise search, and knowledge base, under one platform, along with a first look at Fireflies Fly, the company's first hardware device. Co-founder and CEO Krish Ramineni will unveil the new experience and brand identity in a keynote streamed at 9:00amPT at fireflies.ai/keynote.







Fireflies is now used by more than 1 million organizations, and started with a simple promise: make meetings more useful. Now the company is building on that foundation with a broader set of tools designed to help teams with the work that happens outside of meetings.

The shift is already underway. Users turning to Fred for work beyond meeting notes grew 140% in six months, while Fred completed nearly 100 million tasks during the same period. Many of the new products grew out of what customers were already asking Fred to help with, from catching up on emails and Slack conversations to finding information and following up on commitments.

“For years, Fred has joined your meetings, taken notes and helped with follow-ups. Now he's ready for a promotion,” said Krish Ramineni, co-founder and CEO of Fireflies.ai.“Most teams pay for separate tools for meeting notes, scheduling, email assistants, Slack bots, voice typing and enterprise search. But even with all those tools, people still have to connect the dots themselves. We're bringing these capabilities together in Fireflies under one subscription. Fred has the context from your meetings and connected apps, so instead of jumping between tools, you can simply ask him what you need, and he'll help get it done.”

From Meeting Notes to an AI Teammate

AI has made it easier to take notes, summarize conversations and turn speech into text. But teams still spend much of their day looking for information, updating systems, preparing reports and following up on decisions.

Fred is designed to help with that work, not just document it.

Rather than introducing another app for teams to manage, Fireflies is bringing these capabilities into one experience. Users can ask Fred questions, give him tasks or have him handle work across their connected tools, without having to start from scratch each time.

The expanded Fireflies suite includes:



Meeting Notes and Live Assist. Fred takes notes across Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams, with a meeting bot or, through the Fireflies Desktop App, without one. Teams can customize summaries for sales calls, interviews and team meetings, while Live Assist provides real-time answers, coaching and translation during calls.

Daily Briefs and Meeting Prep. Fred starts the day with a personalized brief pulling from calendars, past meetings, emails and messages. Before calls, Fred researches attendees and companies, recalls previous discussions and surfaces outstanding action items.

Fireflies Scheduler. A new, free scheduling tool with shareable booking links. Users can ask Fred to schedule, move or block off meetings in Fireflies or Slack, avoid double bookings, and set up team booking links.

Fireflies Talk. Free, unlimited voice typing in any app. The new Command Mode lets users ask Fred out loud to summarize content, find information and complete tasks.

Fireflies Clips. A new, free screen recorder in the Fireflies Chrome extension. Fred turns each recording into a shareable video with a transcript and notes, and can create step-by-step guides and SOPs from it, helping teams document and share knowledge.

Email and Slack Assistants. Fred organizes inboxes, drafts replies and follow-ups for review, and handles routine email tasks using new customizable rules. In Slack, Fred summarizes channels and long threads, flags updates you missed, and lets teams tag @Fred to research, create reports and complete tasks without leaving Slack.

Knowledge Search in AskFred. Teams can ask Fred about anything discussed in meetings, documents, emails, Slack and connected apps, and get answers with links to the original sources. Instead of searching through multiple apps, they can find what they need in one place.

FredBots and AI Skills. Teams can give Fred ongoing responsibilities, like monitoring competitors, preparing customer feedback reports and following up with customers. Using hundreds of AI Skills, FredBots can research the web, operate a computer and work across connected apps.

Fireflies Voice Agents. Fred can take calls on behalf of teams, running candidate screenings, sales discovery, customer support calls and user interviews, with summaries and scorecards for the team to review.

Fireflies Fly. A compact hardware device that attaches to the back of a phone and takes notes for phone calls, WhatsApp calls and in-person conversations. Users should make sure everyone knows when they're recording and follow local recording rules. Connected Apps. Fireflies now connects to 240+ tools, up from 100+ integrations, including more than 100 MCP connectors. Fred works across them to update CRM records, manage project tasks and get work done using information from meetings and connected apps, so teams don't have to move information between systems by hand.



Millions of Users Are Already Asking Fred to Do More

The expansion reflects how Fireflies customers are increasingly using AI for work beyond meeting notes.

According to company data:



Email Assistant usage grew 25x in a single quarter, while adoption tripled.

Voice Agents are used by thousands of companies across more than 50 countries and dozens of languages, saving organizations tens of thousands of hours.

Fireflies MCP adoption grew 4x in six months, with tens of millions of actions completed through MCP and AI agents in the past quarter, up nearly 200%. Nearly 100 million tasks were completed by Fred over the past six months, as usage beyond meeting notes grew 140%.

“With the Fireflies Voice Agent running our quarterly check-ins, HR has gone from sitting with 250 employees to just the 15 to 20 who really need support. That's more than 200 HR hours saved every quarter,” said Koulik Kar, EA to the CEO for Fireflies customer vCommission.“Plus, employees now complete their check-ins whenever it's convenient for them, knowing their feedback will be reviewed by an HR team that's no longer stretched thin.”

Customers Stay in Control of Their Data

As Fred works across more of the tools teams use, Fireflies is maintaining its focus on customer privacy and data control.

Fireflies does not use User Content to train generative AI models, and its vendors are contractually prohibited from doing so. Customers own their data and can delete it. Administrators manage access and retention policies, while Enterprise customers can use Private Storage to keep supported data in their own cloud storage buckets.

“An AI teammate becomes more useful when it understands the context behind your work. But that should never come at the expense of customers losing control,” said Sam Udotong, co-founder and CTO of Fireflies.ai.“We've built Fireflies so teams can decide what Fred can access, where their data is stored and how long it's retained.”

Learn more at fireflies.ai/security.

Pricing and Availability

The new Fireflies experience launches today, with many of the expanded capabilities rolling out progressively over the following weeks. FredBots will begin becoming available starting today, and Fireflies Scheduler and Fireflies Clips will start rolling out over the next couple of weeks. Waitlists are open now for FredBots, Scheduler, Clips and Fly at fireflies.ai/fredbots, fireflies.ai/scheduler, fireflies.ai/clips and fireflies.ai/fly, with Fly availability expected early next year.

Fireflies offers a free plan with meeting notes and core features, including scheduling, voice typing and screen recording. Paid plans start at $10 per user per month, billed annually, with additional capabilities including email and Slack assistants, Voice Agents, FredBots and connected tools, subject to usage credits.

For more information, visit fireflies.ai.

About Fireflies.ai

Fireflies.ai is building an AI teammate for every team. What started as an AI meeting notetaker has grown into a platform that helps teams find information, manage communications and get work done across their favorite apps.

More than 20 million people across 1 million organizations use Fireflies, including 75% of the Fortune 500. Fireflies provides enterprise-grade security, private storage options and does not use User Content to train generative AI models.

Backed by Khosla Ventures and Canaan Partners, Fireflies.ai is a remote-first company with 140 employees across more than 20 countries.

For more information, visit fireflies.ai.

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