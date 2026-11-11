Quantumscape Expands Commercial Roadmap With Osprey, The Open All-Solid-State Platform For Battery Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantumScape Corporation (NASDAQ: QS), a global leader in solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, today announced Osprey: its next-generation open platform for all-solid-state batteries. Osprey cells have delivered the world's first public data demonstrating a sulfide-based cathode cycling 1,000 times under just one atmosphere of pressure – an unmatched capability that is necessary for automotive solid-state batteries.

Osprey pairs the QS proprietary ceramic separator and anode-free lithium-metal design with a solid cathode, creating an all-solid-state cell. Osprey builds on the company's QSE platform, and opens new licensing and co-development options for current QS customers and expanding its offering to developers of sulfide-based all-solid-state batteries.

QS technology has demonstrated an enhanced safety profile compared to conventional lithium-ion cells, along with low operating pressure and excellent energy retention. Osprey's all-solid cathode, paired with the proprietary QS ceramic separator, enables additional performance benefits, including faster charging, operation across a wider range of temperatures, and projected energy densities up to ~1,100 Wh/L.

In early testing, Osprey cells have demonstrated:



Cycle life: 1,000 full charge cycles with ~80% capacity retention under gold-standard testing conditions

Fast charging: 10% to 80% in five-minutes

Low pressure: Requires only one atmosphere of pressure Cold-weather performance: Operational to less than -20 °C (-4 °F)

More information, including test results and conditions, can be found in a new white paper.

The battery industry has long pursued all-solid-state batteries using sulfide-based electrolytes, but this has yet to result in a commercially viable technology. Sulfides can react with lithium metal, which shortens battery life, and they typically need to be held under high pressure to operate, which is impractical for vehicles and many other applications.

Osprey is conceived as an open platform capable of working with a range of cathode chemistries. QS has tested Osprey with all-solid cathodes developed both in-house and by its automotive customers, laying the groundwork for multiple technology pathways for solid-state battery development.

“Osprey is the result of years of frontier R&D efforts, and we're excited to share it publicly for the first time,” said Dr. Siva Sivaram, president and CEO of QS.“The industry has invested heavily in sulfide-based batteries but keeps hitting the same fundamental limits. As the data shows, Osprey can address these limitations. We believe Osprey can unlock the full potential of all-solid-state batteries, and our goal is to make it the leading platform for solid-state battery development.”

QS is already working with partners across the automotive industry on development using the Osprey platform. Cells based on the company's QSE platform are shipping to customers today, and Osprey represents its long-term technology solution for all-solid-state battery development.

About QuantumScape Corporation

QuantumScape is on a mission to revolutionize energy storage to enable a sustainable future. The company's next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology is designed to enable greater energy density, faster charging and enhanced safety to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may be considered“forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company's expectations for the Osprey platform, including its anticipated performance characteristics such as projected energy density, fast charging, cycle life, operating pressure and temperature range, its cathode cross-compatibility, the potential for licensing and co-development arrangements with current customers and developers of sulfide-based all-solid-state batteries, the company's development work with automotive partners, the company's goal of making Osprey the leading platform for solid-state battery development, the role of Osprey as the company's long-term technology solution, and the commercialization and scaling of its solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, including the QSE platform. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, hopes, beliefs, intentions and strategies regarding future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to various risks, including the successful development and commercialization of our solid-state battery technology, achieving technical and financial milestones, whether results from early testing of Osprey cells can be replicated in commercial cell formats or at scale, scaling production, the performance of third-party partners and suppliers, including developers of cathode materials, our ability to enter into licensing or co-development arrangements on acceptable terms or at all, achieving the performance, quality, consistency, reliability, safety, cost and throughput required for commercial production and sale, changes in financial conditions, market demand for EVs and other energy storage applications, retaining key personnel, competition, including from other solid-state and sulfide-based battery technologies, regulatory changes, broader economic conditions, and other factors, including those discussed in the section titled“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report and Quarterly Reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

For Investors...

For Media...