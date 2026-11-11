Contract Workers Becoming Essential To Canadian Businesses, New Survey Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 1 in 4 companies that use contract workers report growing reliance, while 72% of hiring managers anticipate future hires

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contract work is moving to the forefront of workforce planning, with half of Canadian companies (50%) building contract workers into their staffing strategies and 72% of hiring managers likely to hire them in the future, according to a recent survey from Express Employment Professionals and The Harris Poll.

The shift builds on widespread adoption, as 69% of hiring managers say their company has employed contract workers, including 38% that currently do. Hiring managers estimate that contract workers complete an average of 10% of the work at Canadian companies.

Hiring intentions have remained steady over the past two years. Close to one-quarter of hiring managers (22%) planned to hire temporary or contract workers in the fall of 2026, similar to both fall of 2025 and 2024.

For many employers, the role of contract workers is already expanding, as 23% of hiring managers whose companies have used them say their organizations rely on this talent more than they did three years ago. Their value becomes even clearer when conditions change, with 71% of these hiring managers calling contract workers critical to their company's ability to respond to uncertainty.

Close to three-quarters of hiring managers (73%) also believe hiring contract workers signals agility and smart leadership.









Employers most often value contract workers for the ability to bring them in as needed (48%), ease heavy workloads (41%) and cover responsibilities while employees are on leave (34%). Their contributions can also go beyond filling staffing gaps, with 80% of hiring managers whose companies have used contract workers saying there have been times when this talent outperformed full-time employees.

Flexibility With a Purpose

More than half of Canadian job seekers (55%) have worked as contractors, and 65% of those not currently in a contract role express at least some interest in one. Contract experience is especially common among younger generations, with 62% of Gen Z and 56% of millennials having worked in these roles, compared with 52% of boomers and seniors and 41% of Gen X.

Interestingly, boomers are most open to future contract opportunities. Among those not currently working as contractors, 90% of boomers are at least somewhat interested, followed by millennials (70%), Gen Z (60%) and Gen X (54%).

Much of the appeal comes from the flexibility contract work can offer. Job seekers identify the leading advantages as:



Flexible hours (63%)

The ability to set their own schedules (54%) The freedom to choose only jobs or tasks that interest them (39%)



Those who have pursued or would consider contract work also cite making more money for daily expenses (48%), adding to savings (45%) and gaining new skills (45%).

“The way businesses plan for talent is evolving, and contract staffing is becoming an increasingly important part of that strategy,” said Bob Funk Jr., CEO, president, and chairman of Express Employment International.“Employers need the flexibility to respond to changing demands without losing sight of their long-term workforce goals. Contract workers help businesses maintain productivity today while making thoughtful decisions about the workforce they'll need tomorrow.”

Discover more research and real-world workforce trends from the Canada Employed series at ExpressPros.ca/Newsroom.

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from May 15 to June 1, 2026, among 508 Canadian hiring decision-makers.

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from May 19 to June 8, 2026, among 508 Canadian adults ages 18 and older who are employed but looking for a new job or not employed and looking for work.

For full survey methodology, please contact Ana Curic at ....



If you would like to arrange for an interview to discuss this topic, please contact Ana Curic at (613) 858-2622 or email ....

About Robert (Bob) Funk Jr.

Robert (Bob) Funk Jr. is the Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of Express Employment International, a global staffing franchisor founded and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He leads a portfolio of workforce solution brands, including the flagship Express Employment Professionals franchise, along with several affiliated brands serving specialized markets. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.



About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing more than 11 million people globally since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.ca.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at