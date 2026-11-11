Trinasolar To Showcase Latest Module And Energy Storage Solutions At RE+ 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All-new data center power solution underscores Trinasolar's innovative U.S. offering

The Trina team will host a launch event for the Elementa Hybrid Genset AI data center solution in Booth N962 on Wednesday, November 18 at 4 pm.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinasolar, a global leader in smart solar and energy storage solutions, today announced its lineup of innovative PV and storage solutions for RE+ 2026, from Nov. 17-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Trina will showcase its full suite of high-performance Vertex modules, the next-gen Elementa 3 battery energy storage system (BESS), and the Elementa + Electra cell-to-grid solution, as well as officially launch the Elementa Hybrid Genset AI data center solution.

Trinasolar PV modules on display at RE+ 2026 are manufactured in Texas and FEOC-compliant, reflecting the company's continued prioritization of U.S. customers. As Trina advances its domestic content roadmap, these modules give developers reliable, American-made options for utility-scale, commercial and industrial (C&I), and residential projects.

Attendees are encouraged to visit Trina at booth N962 to talk with a member of our local team and get an up-close look at the following PV modules:



Vertex N 625W Shield Module - NED19RC.20: Engineered to endure extreme weather and harsh environments, the Shield withstands 55 mm direct hail impacts and up to 75 mm hail at 45-degree stow angles. Exceeding industry fire-resistance standards, this module also withstands wind and snow loads up to +7000/-5400 Pa. Designed for utility-scale and C&I solar projects, this 625W module has a maximum efficiency of 23.1% and is an Overall Highest Achiever of RETC's 2025 PV Module Index.



Vertex S+ 445W Dual Glass All-Black Module - NEG9RH.25: This all-black, 445W module for rooftop applications has high mechanical load performance, including excellent wind and hail durability. It is optimized for wind loads up to 5400 Pa and 35 mm hail resistance. With a maximum efficiency of 22.3%, this lightweight rooftop module is the perfect size and low weight for easy handling and installation.



Vertex N 625W Bifacial Dual Glass Module - NEG19RC.20: Built for C&I and utility-scale projects, this 625W module delivers 23.1% efficiency in an optimized size. Its low-voltage design yields higher string power, reducing balance-of-system (BOS) costs and lowering levelized cost of energy (LCOE).



Vertex N 725 Bifacial Dual Glass Module - NEG21C.20: This bifacial 725W large-format module (LFM) utilizes a low-voltage, high-string power architecture that reduces module count and BOS costs per watt and lowers system-level LCOE. With 23.3% module efficiency, this LFM optimizes utility-scale system performance and project economics for faster payback periods and accelerated return on investment (ROI).

Vertex N - NEG21C.60: A new U.S.-sourced steel frame variation of the well-established NEG21C.20 platform, delivering the same high-power performance in an alternative frame design.



In a life-sized digital display, Trina Storage will showcase the Elementa 3, featuring high-performance 587Ah cells with an industry-leading 417wh/L energy density. Elementa 3 is engineered for extreme environments and uninterrupted operation, withstanding extreme temperatures, high-moisture, coastal, earthquake-prone, dusty, or high-altitude sites.



Trina Storage will also showcase the all-new Elementa + Electra fully integrated cell-to-grid solution that combines the battery, technology-agnostic power conversion system (PCS) from a Tier 1 manufacturer, and grid capabilities in a unified architecture designed to accelerate deployment and optimize performance.

Additionally, Trina Storage will unveil its new Elementa Hybrid Genset solution, designed specifically to meet the skyrocketing energy demands of U.S. AI Data Center (AIDC) developments. The platform integrates gas generation with Trina Storage's advanced Elementa BESS to speed site energization and ensure 24/7 power resilience. The Trina team will host a launch event for the Elementa Hybrid Genset solution in Booth N962 on Wednesday, November 18 at 4 pm.

“RE+ brings together some of the world's top technology innovators, and we look forward to showcasing Trina's latest solar and energy storage products, along with integrated solar and storage solutions that help deliver more flexible, reliable, and cost-effective projects-all from one trusted partner,” said Eric Cao, Vice President of Trina North American PV and BESS Business.“Our commitment to the U.S. market extends beyond our Texas-made solar modules and expanding domestic content roadmap. It's also about building strong relationships with customers and partners, exchanging ideas, and advancing solutions that meet America's evolving energy needs.”

Trina will celebrate its top customers with an award ceremony in Booth N962 on Tuesday, November 17 at 4 pm.

Trinasolar will exhibit at booth N962, spotlighting its“Build with Trina” initiative with a station featuring a live LEGO artist, where participants can create their own energy-themed mini-figure. Trina's product, sales, and management teams will be available to talk with solar and storage customers.

About Trinasolar

Trinasolar was founded in 1997. As a leading global provider of photovoltaic (PV) modules and smart energy solutions, Trinasolar delivers PV products, applications, and services to promote sustainable development for the benefit of all humanity. By the end of June 2026, Trinasolar shipped more than 352GW of solar modules to customers across the globe. Trinasolar has earned extensive technical and brand recognition from renowned independent institutes worldwide, demonstrating the PV market's strong confidence in Trina's product value, technological innovation, and financial performance. Trinasolar is a BNEF Tier 1 manufacturer for both PV modules and energy storage. Trina has been named“Overall Highest Achiever” by RETC five times and awarded“Top Performer” by PVEL Kiwa for 12 consecutive years. Trinasolar's global business footprint has delivered clean energy to more than 180 countries and regions.

With its mission of“Solar energy for all,” Trinasolar is committed to working with others to create a net-zero future. For more information, please visit . You can find Trinasolar US on LinkedIn, Facebook, X at @TrinaSolarUS, or on Instagram @trinasolarusa.

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Silverline Communications

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