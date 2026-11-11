Epic Recon Direct Bill Drops Monthly Commissions Reconciliation From Days To Hours For Ames & Gough

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Specialty broker reconciles carrier commission statements with drag-and-drop matching, giving its accounting team time back and more accurate month-end results

Chicago, IL, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Ames & Gough, an insurance broker that pairs business insurance and risk management with employee benefits for design professionals, law firms and associations, has selected Epic Recon Direct Bill, the AI-powered direct bill capability in Applied Epic®, to accelerate benefits commission reconciliation for its accounting team. The broker's team now finishes the work in a fraction of the time, with fewer manual-entry errors.

"Before Epic Recon Direct Bill, it took me two or three full days to download each statement, pull up a reconciliation report and click off everything by hand," said Beth Russell, Operations Specialist, Ames & Gough. "Now I drag and drop, I know it gets matched up, and I can finish benefits commissions in about half a day with fewer errors to track down at the end of the month."

Epic Recon Direct Bill is an AI-powered reconciliation capability embedded in Applied Epic that enables accounting workflows to consolidate into the system agents know and trust, significantly reducing administrative and training burden. The solution ingests PDFs, CSVs, XLS, and AL3 (Ivans) statements from P&C and Benefits carriers, cleanses and transforms the data for near-perfect accuracy and uses key signals to match direct bill statements with Applied Epic policies and plans while continuously learning to improve results. Reconciled statements can be posted directly into Applied Epic's General Ledger, and every statement is stored and tagged for clear audit and reporting.

"Commission reconciliation sits at the center of an agency's finances, so it belongs in the system that already holds the policies and the General Ledger," said Chase Petrey, President, Strategic Business Units, Applied Systems. "Applied built AI-powered direct bill reconciliation natively into Applied Epic for that reason, matching each carrier statement to the right policy so teams like Ames & Gough close the month with accurate books."

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About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the current that connects the insurance value chain. As the world's largest provider of insurance software, Applied connects agencies, brokers, and carriers across the global flow of risk, orchestrating data, intelligence, and action at every connection. As those connections multiply, value compounds – powering a smarter, faster, and more connected insurance industry that serves as a foundation for vibrant economies where more businesses, communities and dreams can move forward.

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