California ADU Permits Are Up Sharply Since 2018, But Owners Report Financing Hurdles

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LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Investor News Commentary - California has been permitting more backyard homes every year since 2018. Annual progress report data that California cities and counties file with the state Department of Housing and Community Development show building permits issued for about 9,000 accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in 2018 and roughly 42,000 in 2025, according to one count of data reported to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. An alternate count that removes duplicate records puts 2025 nearer 32,000. Paying for them has been harder. In a 2021 Inclusive Action for the City survey of 52 Los Angeles County homeowners who had already built ADUs, 58% said obtaining financing was an obstacle, and none of the respondents financed their ADU through a construction loan from a bank. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL), Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT), Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO), Legacy Housing Corporation (Nasdaq: LEGH), D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI).

Key Takeaways



BOXABL Inc. has signed a nonbinding letter of intent with Warp Speed Holdings to form a mortgage lending joint venture, with the companies targeting a launch in early 2027.

Subject to definitive agreements and regulatory requirements, the proposed platform is expected to offer construction loan options, construction-to-permanent structures and rate buydowns for buyers.

BOXABL expects to announce a definitive agreement with details on structure, products and rollout in the coming weeks, subject to completing negotiations.

Jurisdiction-reported state data show permitted California ADUs rising from about 9,000 in 2018 to roughly 42,000 in 2025, according to one count of data reported to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (an alternate count that removes duplicate records puts 2025 nearer 32,000), while surveys of ADU owners point to financing as a recurring obstacle. Lenders and homebuilders with in-house finance arms, including Rocket, Cavco, Legacy Housing and D.R. Horton, reported quarterly results in recent weeks.



What ADU Owners Say About Financing

In the same survey, 73% of respondents said they paid for the ADU by refinancing their primary residence and 50% said they used cash savings. A 2022 paper from the Terner Center for Housing Innovation and the USC Lusk Center for Real Estate, citing a 2021 UC Berkeley survey of more than 800 California homeowners who built a permitted ADU, found that most used, at least in part, cash or other liquid assets, and identified second lien loans as the most common financing method among owners who had built.

BOXABL points to a structural issue. Traditional mortgage programs are often built around site-built construction, and they may not fit ADUs, land purchases, site preparation or the stages of factory production and installation, according to BOXABL.

A Factory-Built Housing Company Proposes a Lending Venture

BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL) has announced that it signed a nonbinding letter of intent to form a mortgage lending joint venture with Warp Speed Holdings, which BOXABL describes as an established institutional lending partner with experience in mortgage origination, construction financing, capital markets and portfolio lending and more than $2 billion in assets under management across its businesses and affiliates.

The proposed venture would build financing into BOXABL's purchase process, which the company describes as part of its vertical integration strategy. Subject to definitive agreements and regulatory requirements, the platform is expected to offer multiple construction loan options (subject to product development, geographic availability, underwriting and approvals), earlier financing in the purchase process so customers can better understand their borrowing capacity and estimated payments, tailored structures, including construction-to-permanent loans, intended to cover land purchase, site improvements, manufacturing, delivery, installation and permanent mortgage financing as applicable, and rate buydowns for buyers. BOXABL said it could serve a range of customers, potentially including homeowners adding a Casita as an ADU, buyers building a primary residence, investors, builders and developers.

“Financing can be one of the hardest parts of buying a factory-built home, and we want to make it as simple as building one,” said Galiano Tiramani, co-founder and co-CEO of BOXABL.“Bringing financing into the BOXABL buying process, with multiple loan options planned, is the next step in our vertical integration strategy.”

BOXABL said the letter of intent builds on the mergers, acquisitions and partnerships initiative it announced in August, which named lending and finance providers designed for factory-built housing among the partners the company was seeking. BOXABL said the proposed model would pursue both mortgage origination revenue and portfolio lending income from retaining selected qualifying loans, subject to capital availability and risk management. Actual performance and returns will depend on market conditions, funding costs, credit performance, transaction structure and execution. The companies are targeting a launch in early 2027, initially focused on financing within BOXABL's purchase process and construction lending programs. No definitive joint venture agreement has been announced.

BOXABL's core product, the Casita, is a 361-square-foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom and utilities that the company says unfolds on-site in under an hour.

Lenders and Builders With Finance Arms

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) reported third quarter 2026 results on October 29, generating $40.4 billion in total net rate lock volume and $43.6 billion in total closed mortgage loan origination volume. Its total servicing portfolio unpaid principal balance was $2.0 trillion, or 9.1 million loans serviced, as of September 30, 2026.

“Rocket gained market share in both purchase and refinance, quarter over quarter and year over year, and delivered our highest profitability margin in nearly five years, even as mortgage rates climbed to a three-year high,” said Varun Krishna, CEO and Director of Rocket Companies.

Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) reported fiscal 2027 second quarter net revenue of $656.4 million on October 29, up 17.9% from the second quarter of the prior year. The manufactured and modular home builder said its financial services segment net revenue increased due to increased loan sale volume and increased retained insurance premium net of reinsurance payments, and its finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer.

“This is our second consecutive quarter of record revenue and unit volume. While orders were off the preceding quarter pace, they remained healthy and backlogs continued to grow,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Boor.

Legacy Housing Corporation (Nasdaq: LEGH), which builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes, reported third quarter 2026 net revenue of $69.7 million on November 4, an increase of 72.2% from the third quarter of 2025. The company sold 635 homes in the quarter, compared to 420 a year earlier.

“Looking ahead, we expect to open our 350-plus-acre Bastrop community for lot and home sales in 2027, which will give us additional ways to put our homes and financing to work,” said Kenneth E. Shipley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI), which also provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for its homebuyers, reported fiscal 2026 financial services revenues of $817.3 million with pre-tax income of $258.1 million on October 29, alongside home sales revenues of $30.6 billion on 84,202 homes closed.

“Housing market conditions became more challenging during the fourth quarter as rising mortgage rates, affordability constraints and cautious consumer sentiment continued to pressure new home demand. Our experienced operators responded with discipline by adjusting incentives, pricing and starts on a community-by-community basis to align our inventory levels with current demand,” said David Auld, Executive Chairman.

Track the Signals Before the Crowd

Housing and lending names can move on a new financing program, a quarterly report or a shift in mortgage rates. Eagle Eye is a real-time investor signal-intelligence platform that surfaces sentiment shifts, news flow and trending tickers as they form. Watch it live at eagle-eye.dev.

Article Source: BOXABL Inc. news releases dated November 10, 2026 and August 13, 2026; California Department of Housing and Community Development, Housing Element Annual Progress Report data (data.ca.gov); Inclusive Action for the City,“Accessory Dwelling Units as Affordable Housing Options in Los Angeles County” (April 2021); Terner Center for Housing Innovation and USC Lusk Center for Real Estate,“ADU Construction Financing: Opportunities to Expand Access for Homeowners” (July 2022); and company news releases from Rocket Companies, Inc. (October 29, 2026), Cavco Industries, Inc. (October 29, 2026), D.R. Horton, Inc. (October 29, 2026) and Legacy Housing Corporation (November 4, 2026).

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Cautionary Note Regarding the Proposed Joint Venture. The letter of intent between BOXABL Inc. and Warp Speed Holdings is nonbinding. No definitive joint venture agreement has been announced, and there can be no assurance the transaction will be completed on the proposed terms or timetable, that any particular loan program will become available, or that the venture will affect BOXABL's home sales or financial results. Descriptions of Warp Speed Holdings, including its assets, are as provided by BOXABL Inc. and have not been independently verified by the publisher. Survey and permit figures are drawn from third-party and government sources as cited and are not forecasts by BOXABL. References to Rocket Companies, Inc., Cavco Industries, Inc., Legacy Housing Corporation and D.R. Horton, Inc. are provided solely as market and sector context; those companies are not peers or financial comparables of BOXABL Inc., none of them was involved in the preparation of this article, and their results are not indicative of BOXABL's prospects. Readers should review BOXABL's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at

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