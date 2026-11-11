Liqtech Begins Installation Of Qlariflowtm Systems At Worland Aquatic Center In Wyoming

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First U.S. commercial aquatics installation marks a key milestone in LiqTech's international expansion

BALLERUP, Denmark, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiqTech International, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIQT) (“LiqTech”), a clean technology company specializing in advanced filtration technologies, today announced that installation of its three QlariFlowTM ceramic membrane filtration systems is underway at Worland Aquatic Center in Worland, Wyoming.

The project follows the order announced on March 23, 2026, and represents LiqTech's first commercial aquatics installation in the United States. Delivered in collaboration with Treatment Specialties – Powered by North American Filtration, this milestone marks a significant step in LiqTech's strategy to expand its presence in the U.S. commercial swimming pool market.

QlariFlow combines LiqTech's proprietary silicon carbide ceramic membrane technology with a compact, modular system design. The platform is designed to deliver consistently high water quality while reducing water, energy and chemical consumption compared with conventional media filtration systems. Its compact footprint also makes it particularly suitable for facilities with limited equipment space.

“The installation of our first commercial aquatics system in the United States represents an important milestone in our international growth strategy,” said Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech.“The U.S. commercial swimming pool market offers significant opportunities for advanced filtration technologies that improve water quality and resource efficiency. Together with our local partner, Treatment Specialties, we are establishing an important reference installation that we believe will support further market development and commercial growth.”

Following commissioning, the Worland Aquatic Center installation is expected to serve as a key U.S. reference for the QlariFlow platform, strengthening LiqTech's position in the commercial aquatics market and supporting the development of additional opportunities through its regional distribution network.

About LiqTech International Inc.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a high-tech filtration technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging purification applications, and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems, and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company ́s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, modular designed filtration solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

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Forward–Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation, and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

LiqTech Company Contact

Susan Keegan Elleskov

Head of Marketing

LiqTech International, Inc.

Phone: +45 31315941



LiqTech Investor Contact

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: 602-889-9700

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