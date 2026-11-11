Organic Fertilizer Market To Grow From USD 9.80 Billion In 2026 To USD 17.08 Billion By 2031, At A CAGR Of 11.8% - Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM projects the

Key Market Highlights

. Market size, 2026: USD 9.80 billion

. Market forecast, 2031: USD 17.08 billion

. Growth rate: CAGR of 11.8% (2026–2031)

. Leading regional market: Asia Pacific

. Leading form segment: Liquid

. High-growth application segment: Fertigation

. Report scope: 250 market data tables, 250 figures, 408 pages

. Key players: Yara (Norway), ICL (Israel), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), The Scotts Company LLC (US), Coromandel International Limited (India), Darling Ingredients (US), SPIC (India), T. Stanes and Company Limited (India), Fertoz (Canada), Multiplex Group of Companies (India), Terralink Horticulture Inc. (Canada), Midwestern Bio Ag Holdings, LLC (US), Suståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc. (US), Queensland Organics (Australia), and California Organic Fertilizers, Inc. (US).

Why This Market Matters

As agriculture increasingly shifts toward sustainable and regenerative farming practices, organic fertilizers are becoming essential for maintaining soil fertility, improving nutrient availability, and supporting long-term agricultural productivity. Concerns regarding soil degradation, declining organic matter, nutrient depletion, and environmental pollution associated with intensive synthetic fertilizer use are encouraging farmers to adopt organic nutrient solutions. These fertilizers improve soil structure, support microbial activity, and contribute to more sustainable crop production while meeting the growing demand for organic and residue-free food.

Market Overview

The organic fertilizer market is expanding as governments, farmers, and agricultural businesses increasingly prioritize soil health and sustainable nutrient management. Growing organic farmland, government support for natural farming, and increasing consumer preference for sustainably produced food are creating new growth opportunities. Technological advancements in microbial formulations, composting processes, nutrient stabilization, and controlled-release technologies are further improving product quality, nutrient availability, and application efficiency. Increasing investments in sustainable agricultural inputs and expanding distribution networks are also supporting market penetration across developed and developing economies.

Analyst Perspective

Organic fertilizers are evolving from supplementary soil inputs into important components of sustainable agricultural productivity. As farmers seek to restore soil health, improve nutrient efficiency, and reduce dependence on conventional synthetic fertilizers, demand for plant-, animal-, and mineral-based nutrient solutions is gaining momentum. Future market growth will be driven by advancements in organic fertilizer formulations, wider adoption of precision nutrient application methods, and increasing integration of organic inputs into conventional and regenerative farming systems.

Segment Analysis

By form, the liquid segment holds a significant share of the organic fertilizer industry

By mode of application, the fertigation segment is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Fertigation enables precise nutrient delivery through irrigation systems, ensuring uniform distribution directly to the root zone. This improves nutrient absorption while minimizing losses through leaching and runoff. Increasing adoption of drip and micro-irrigation systems, particularly in fruits, vegetables, and greenhouse cultivation, along with advancements in water-soluble organic fertilizer formulations, is expected to support segment growth.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the organic fertilizer market, supported by its extensive agricultural base, large cultivated area, and substantial demand for crop nutrients. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are increasingly emphasizing soil health, sustainable farming, and organic agricultural practices. Government initiatives promoting natural farming, farmer training, financial assistance, and organic certification are further supporting market development. Additionally, the availability of agricultural residues, animal waste, and composting resources provides a strong foundation for regional organic fertilizer production. Growing food requirements, rising awareness of soil degradation, and increasing demand for organically produced food are expected to sustain Asia Pacific's leading position.

Key Industry Trends

. Growing adoption of organic and regenerative farming practices is increasing demand for sustainable nutrient solutions.

. Rising concerns regarding soil degradation and declining organic matter are encouraging the use of organic fertilizers.

. Liquid organic fertilizers are gaining traction due to their compatibility with fertigation and foliar application systems.

. Increasing adoption of drip irrigation and precision farming is supporting fertigation-based nutrient delivery.

. Advancements in microbial formulations, composting technologies, and controlled-release solutions are improving product performance.

. Government initiatives and organic farming certification programs are accelerating the adoption of organic agricultural inputs.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the Organic Fertilizer Market include Yara (Norway), ICL (Israel), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), The Scotts Company LLC (US), Coromandel International Limited (India), Darling Ingredients (US), SPIC (India), T. Stanes and Company Limited (India), Fertoz (Canada), Multiplex Group of Companies (India), Terralink Horticulture Inc. (Canada), Midwestern Bio Ag Holdings, LLC (US), Suståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc. (US), Queensland Organics (Australia), and California Organic Fertilizers, Inc. (US).

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