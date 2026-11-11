Vivakor Acquisition Target Direct Midstream Reports Definitive Operating Agreements For 52-Well New Mexico Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Signed Agreements with Artesia Group and Phoenix Energy Solutions Advance Previously Announced Commercial Opportunity

Dallas, TX, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivakor, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVK) ("Vivakor" or the "Company"), an integrated provider of energy transportation, storage, reuse and remediation services, today reported that Direct Midstream, LLC (“Direct Midstream”), the subject of Vivakor's previously announced proposed $40 million acquisition, has finalized definitive operating agreements with Artesia Group, LLC (“Artesia”) and Phoenix Energy Solutions, LLC (“PES”) covering a 52-well portfolio in New Mexico.

As announced by Direct Midstream on November 9, 2026, the agreements formalize its previously announced conditional arrangement with PES and establishes Direct Midstream as the contract operator for Artesia, the current asset owner, and PES following its anticipated acquisition of the assets.

The portfolio consists of 44 oil production wells and eight saltwater disposal wells, subject to verification. The agreements are expected to expand Direct Midstream's existing New Mexico operations and add oil production operating services to its produced water management and disposal capabilities. Direct Midstream estimates the opportunity could generate more than $2 million in annual operating and management service revenue at targeted operating levels, subject to final fee arrangements.

“We are encouraged by Direct Midstream's continued commercial progress as we work toward our proposed acquisition,” said James Ballengee, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vivakor.“These agreements represent a meaningful step in expanding Direct's operating capabilities and creating opportunities for recurring service revenue. We believe this progress further supports the strategic rationale for our proposed acquisition and the potential integration of Direct Midstream into Vivakor's energy infrastructure platform.”

Direct Midstream is submitting change-of-operator filings to the New Mexico Oil Conservation Division. Direct Midstream intends to commence operations upon receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including Bureau of Land Management approval for any federal wells. Projected production volumes, water volumes and service revenue are estimates and are not guaranteed.

Vivakor's proposed acquisition of Direct Midstream remains subject to execution of a definitive purchase agreement, funding of the contemplated capital investment and satisfaction of other applicable conditions. There can be no assurance that the acquisition will be completed.

About Direct Midstream

Direct Midstream is a provider of midstream energy and fluid management services serving oil and gas operators throughout the Permian Basin. The company's services include saltwater disposal, produced water management, oil recovery and reclamation, slop oil processing and related oilfield waste services. Direct Midstream utilizes Class II UIC wells, automation and advanced monitoring systems to support safe, efficient and environmentally responsible operations.

For more information, please visit the website:

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. is an integrated provider of sustainable energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services. Its corporate mission is to develop, acquire, accumulate, and operate assets, properties, and technologies in the energy sector. Vivakor's integrated facilities assets provide crude oil, storage, transportation, reuse, and remediation services under long-term contracts. Once operational, Vivakor's interest in oilfield waste remediation facilities will facilitate the recovery, reuse, and disposal of petroleum byproducts and oilfield waste products.

For more information, please visit our website:

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the expected transaction and ownership structure, the valuation of the transaction, the likelihood and ability of the parties to successfully and timely consummate planned acquisitions, the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect Vivakor or the expected benefits of the such transaction, our ability to maintain the listing of our securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market, the parties failure to realize the anticipated benefits of pending transactions, disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets, changes in federal, local and foreign governmental regulation, changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and general economic conditions.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial information and other information are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about Vivakor or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than Vivakor, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding the industries and markets are based on sources we believe to be reliable; however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

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