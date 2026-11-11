Upper Deck Brings Internet-Famous Cats To Purr-Fectly Collectibe Trading Cards With New Feline Collection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From viral cat memes to collectible paw prints, Upper Deck gives cat lovers of all ages a new way to celebrate their favorite felines; available now at major retailers & local hobby shops

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in entertainment and sports collectibles, is giving some of social media's most recognizable feline personalities the star treatment with the debut of its 2026 Upper Deck Feline Collection. Featuring internet-famous cats, original memes, collectible paw prints, and picture-purrfect photography of beloved cat breeds, the new collection invites cat lovers to celebrate the personalities, quirks, and irresistible charm of their furry companions.

From the unmistakable split-faced coloring of Venus Two Face to the meme-worthy expression of Smudgelord, the collection spotlights the feline stars who have captured hearts and entertained global audiences across social media. Other featured cats include Walter, Belly, and Walternate, the costume-wearing brothers known for their playful antics, Roo the Kangaroo, famous for standing on her hind legs with her front paws tucked like a T-Rex, Tater Tot, recognized for her distinct ears, and Ethel the OIIA Cat, whose viral meme became an internet sensation.

“Cats have been trending since the early days of the internet for their ability to bring people together through humor, creativity, and a shared love for pets,” said Ed Spiker, Upper Deck Senior Brand Manager.“As we continue to celebrate passionate fan communities across sports, entertainment, and pop culture, the Feline Collection is our way of helping cat lovers celebrate their furry friends and connect with the faces and personalities behind some of the internet's most viral moments to cherish their own fandom through the trading card hobby.”

In true Upper Deck fashion, as a part of getting their own trading cards, these four-legged celebrities are also getting their own authenticated autographs. The“Now Trending Paw Prints” insert features collectible cards“pawed” by the feline stars, offering fans the chance to own a unique keepsake from their favorite internet personalities. Collectors can chase autograph cards of ​​Venus Two Face, Walter, Belly, Walternate, Roo the Kangaroo, Tater Tot, Bubba, Ethel the OIIA Cat, Zazu, Turn Signal, and Dexter AKA LARRY. Also on the hunt are the“Now Trending” inserts, which take fans behind the memes through highlighting the stories that made each cat famous.

Beyond viral fame, the 2026 Upper Deck Feline Collection celebrates cats of all kinds through a 100-card base set featuring 10 different breeds, including Maine Coon, Bengal, Ragdoll, Siamese, and Scottish Fold. Each card pairs captivating pet portraits with fun facts about the breed's origins, personality traits, and distinctive characteristics, giving collectors the chance to learn more about their furry friends.

Additional playful card inserts include:



“Amuse Me” featuring 20 original cat memes

“Know Your Breed” exploring the 40 different cat breeds through photos and fun facts

“Pop Cats” showcasing the cats across colorful, four-panel pop art designs

“Cat Beams” featuring vibrant digital artwork on eye-catching lenticular cards Collectors can also chase rare Base Set parallels and variations, including“Tuxedo Cat” parallels numbered to 25,“Scratching Post” variations numbered to 10, and ultra-rare“Midnight Black” one-of-one parallel cards



The 2026 Upper Deck Feline Collection is available now at major retailers including Target, Walmart, and GameStop, as well as local hobby shops. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Nicole Curro, ...

About Upper Deck:

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation, and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

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