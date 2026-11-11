RYET Launches Co-Funded AI Script And Film Production Program On Yeezo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Individual co-investor matches RYET's RMB 1 million commitment; approximately 400 scripts and 30 AI films planned for international distribution through Formind

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RYET) (“RYET” or the“Company”) announced that its consolidated variable interest entity, Jiangxi Ruanyun Technology Co., Ltd. (“Jiangxi Ruanyun”), has entered into a cooperation agreement to develop, produce and commercially release AI-assisted scripts and AI films using the Company's YeeZo platform. Jiangxi Ruanyun and its co-investor have each committed RMB 1 million, for a total first-phase budget of RMB 2 million. Neither party receives a guaranteed return or priority repayment of its capital; both are paid only from the program's profits.

The program combines specialized large language models with human writers and editors. Over an initial 12-month plan, RYET intends to develop approximately 400 new and adapted film and television scripts, from topic selection through writing and review, for sale and licensing. It also intends to acquire and adapt screenplays for approximately 30 AI films to be produced with AI tools and released through YouTube and other platforms. Specific titles will be chosen during the program on the basis of market research, production testing and commercial value.

The first-phase budget allocates RMB 1.2 million to AI film production, RMB 450,000 to acquiring and licensing base screenplays, RMB 200,000 to model usage, tokens and computing power, and RMB 150,000 to building a dedicated AI script-production capability on YeeZo.

“YeeZo was built to turn AI tools into disciplined production: stories, roles, review, rights and delivery. This program applies that approach where it counts, in scripts and films that have to find buyers and audiences. A partner putting capital alongside ours, with no guaranteed return, gives the program a clear commercial test from the start.”

Maggie Fu, Chief Executive Officer, Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc.

Direct Entry into Content Creation & Production

The agreement treats script production, film production and their commercialization as a single program. Program revenue may include script sales, licensing and adaptation fees, film distribution and licensing income, and advertising revenue shares from YouTube and other video platforms. Cumulative operating profit, after actual program costs and taxes, is shared 60% to Jiangxi Ruanyun and 40% to the co-investor and settled quarterly. Profit sharing continues after the first phase while completed works are sold, licensed and distributed.

RYET, through Jiangxi Ruanyun, manages the program, including title selection, production, distribution and pricing, and is responsible for rights clearance and compliance with AI-content and platform rules. The co-investor receives monthly reports and has inspection rights. Rights in program scripts are held 60% by Jiangxi Ruanyun and 40% by the co-investor, and rights in program films are held equally. The YeeZo platform and its software, models, workflows and other technology remain solely with Jiangxi Ruanyun.

The Company believes the co-investor's decision to commit capital on these terms, without a guaranteed return, reflects confidence in YeeZo's production model and its commercial potential.

International Distribution Through Formind

Program scripts and films are expected to be distributed outside China by Formind Global Holdings Sdn. Bhd. (“Formind Global”), the Company's Malaysian subsidiary. Distribution is expected to take place through international video platforms, licensees and other partners. Income from program works, including international distribution, remains program income and is shared under the agreement.

Formind Global was established in Malaysia in 2026 as part of the operating platform for the Company's planned global headquarters. Under the Formind Group identity, the Company is building an international business that connects AI applications, education and industry, working with partners that understand local language, regulation and customer needs. The program extends that strategy from education into commercial content, with Formind Global intended to connect production in China with audiences and buyers in other markets.

Demand for scripted short-form video has grown quickly. An official of China's National Radio and Television Administration said in February 2026 that the country's micro-drama market exceeded RMB 100 billion in 2025, roughly double the previous year, with about 33,000 new micro-dramas and nearly 700 million domestic users. Internationally, Sensor Tower reported in January 2026 that downloads of short drama apps grew 278% in 2025. The Company believes this demand creates an opportunity for scripts and films produced efficiently with AI and refined through human review.

Moving Beyond Training into Agentic Content Development

The Company introduced YeeZo in May 2026 as a workflow and orchestration platform for AIGC storyboarding, content planning and multi-model production. In August 2026, it launched the YeeZo University AI Content Training Program to bring production discipline into university teaching. The new program applies YeeZo to commercial production, where workflows, human review and rights management determine whether AI-assisted work can be sold and distributed.

The 12-month plan moves from platform preparation and screenplay acquisition, through sample validation and batch script production, to AI film production, distribution and commercial validation from the fourth month. Production numbers and timing are planning targets that may change with production efficiency, quality and market response, and are not financial guidance. The agreement does not commit any buyer, licensee or platform to acquire or distribute program works.

About Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc.

Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. is an AI-driven education technology company focused on intelligent content recognition, automated assessment and next-generation learning systems. The Company has historically developed and provided AI-enabled teaching, learning and assessment solutions, including smart homework, smart examination and digital education services, and since September 2025 has provided campus operations and student-life services through its Smart Campus Services business. The Company is presenting its group businesses under the Formind Group identity as part of its broader strategy to expand AI education, language learning, institutional education support and global technology initiatives. Additional information about Formind Group is available at Information on that website is not part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "goal," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions.

These statements include, among others, statements regarding the implementation, scope, timing, budget and anticipated benefits of the AI script and film program; script and film production targets; the funding of the program; the selection, acquisition, adaptation, production, distribution and commercialization of scripts and films; international distribution through Formind Global; potential revenue from script sales, licensing, platform advertising and distribution; the sharing of profits and intellectual-property rights; market demand for short-form video; and the development and commercialization of YeeZo and the Company's Formind strategy.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Relevant risks include the parties' performance of their funding and other obligations; the Company's ability to produce scripts and films of commercial quality within budget and on schedule; market acceptance and audience demand, which may not follow third-party market estimates; Formind Global's ability to establish international distribution; reliance on YouTube and other third-party platforms and their rules on AI-generated content, copyright and monetization; uncertainty over copyright protection for AI-generated content; third-party intellectual-property, likeness and voice rights; reliance on third-party AI models; PRC and other laws governing audiovisual content, AI-generated content, cross-border distribution and data; risks relating to the Company's contractual arrangements with its variable interest entity in China; and the tax and accounting treatment of the arrangement. The agreement does not assure any sale, license, distribution arrangement, audience or particular financial result.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Additional risks are described in the Company's reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

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