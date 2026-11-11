ROTH To Host 15Th Annual Technology Conference At The Hard Rock Hotel In New York City

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event to connect institutional investors with approximately 120 public and private companies and feature discussions on cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”) is pleased to announce it will host the 15th Annual ROTH Technology Conference on November 17–18, 2026, at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.

The conference will provide investors with the opportunity to meet directly with executive management from approximately 120 public and private companies through pre-arranged 1-on-1 and small group meetings carefully vetted by ROTH's research analysts. Each meeting will consist of a 25-minute session, allowing for extensive interaction and in-depth insights into participating companies.

The event will span multiple technology sub-sectors, including Aerospace & Defense Technology; Semiconductors & Intelligent Systems; Data Centers & AI Infrastructure; Media, Entertainment & Games; Enterprise Software & Cyber Security; Wireless Comms & IoT; Quantum Computing; Digital Assets; and Internet.

The conference will open on Tuesday, November 17, with remarks from Marc Lewis, Managing Director and Head of Technology Investment Banking at ROTH, followed by an afternoon of panels, a fireside chat and presentations:

1:45–2:25 p.m. ET

Show Me the Receipts: Governed Autonomy and the New Math of Cyber Risk

Moderated by, Chair, Data Privacy, Security, Safety & Risk Management at Lowenstein Sandler LLP, the discussion will examine the opportunities and cyber risks associated with autonomous AI. Participants include, Co-Founder and CEO of Command Zero;, CEO of Equisolve; and

2:30–2:55 p.m. ET

Cloud Infrastructure Trends Survey – ROTH Quantitative Survey Group (QSG)

3:00–3:55 p.m. ET

Fireside Chat with Robotics Companies

Moderated by

4:00–4:30 p.m. ET

Technology at a Crossroads: Sidestepping Crowded Trades, Finding 2027's Leaders

“Our Technology Conference gives investors direct access to management teams across a broad range of technology subsectors to help identify emerging investment opportunities,” said Marc Lewis, Managing Director and Head of Technology Investment Banking at ROTH.“Complementing those meetings, our opening-day program will explore AI-driven cyber risk, cloud and data center trends through proprietary survey findings, the evolution of robotics, and the technology investment outlook heading into 2027.”

The program will continue with networking events on Tuesday evening and a full day of 1-on-1 and small group meetings on Wednesday, November 18.

Since 2014, ROTH has been involved in approximately 330 transactions for its technology clients, with a total transaction value of over $45.5 billion. (Source: ROTH | 11/10/2026)

The conference is by invitation only, and registration is subject to approval. Prospective attendees are encouraged to submit a registration request through their ROTH representative.

AGENDA

All times are Eastern Time (ET).

TUESDAY | NOVEMBER 17, 2026

1:30–1:40 p.m. | Opening Remarks and Introductions - Marc Lewis

1:45–2:25 p.m. | Show Me the Receipts: Governed Autonomy and the New Math of Cyber Risk

2:30–2:55 p.m. | Cloud Infrastructure Trends Survey - ROTH QSG

3:00–3:55 p.m. | Fireside Chat with Robotics Companies

4:00–4:30 p.m. | Technology at a Crossroads: Sidestepping Crowded Trades, Finding 2027's Leaders

4:30–5:30 p.m. | ROTH Pre-Reception

5:30–7:30 p.m. | ROTH Cocktail Party

WEDNESDAY | NOVEMBER 18, 2026

8:00–9:00 a.m. | Registration and Morning Coffee

9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. | 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings

12:00–12:45 p.m. | Box Lunch

Agenda and participants are subject to change. As of 11/10/2026

VENUE

Hard Rock Hotel | 159 W 48th St. | New York, NY 10036

THANK YOU TO THE EVENT SPONSORS

Presenting Sponsor: Lowenstein Sandler LLP

Event Sponsors: Armanino and Calabrese Consulting, LLC

Branding Sponsors: B2I DIGITAL, Inc.; Centri Business Consulting, LLC; Equisolve; INEO Solutions; InvestorBrandNetwork; NGO Sustainability; The Blueshirt Group; The Market Link; and Weaver.

ROTH is also pleased to announce the return of INEO Solutions as the conference's digital media platform provider, delivering innovative, dynamic, and visually engaging branding and marketing opportunities for ROTH, its clients, and valued conference sponsors.

ABOUT ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit .

Investor Contact

ROTH Isabel Mattson-Pain Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer ... | 949.720.7117 ROTH - Member FINRA/SIPC -

Media Contact

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Los Angeles, California ... | 310.299.1717 Office