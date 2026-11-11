Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) INVESTIGATION ALERT: Portnoy Law Firm Announces Investigation Into Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Concerning Potential Securities Fraud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm announces that it is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR). The investigation concerns whether Arbor and certain of its officers and directors allegedly engaged in unlawful business practices, made materially false or misleading public statements, or omitted material information necessary to make statements made not misleading. Investors who purchased Arbor common stock and suffered significant losses are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to discuss their legal options and potential loss recovery.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

We are examining Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) (“Arbor” or the“Company”) concerning potential breaches of federal securities laws. On October 30, 2026, Arbor released its third-quarter financial results for 2026. Among other disclosures, the Company announced it was pausing its quarterly cash dividend, pointing to a“challenging environment” and the necessity“to preserve capital and maintain financial flexibility[.]” Following this announcement, Arbor's stock dropped $0.88 per share, or 29.14%, closing at $2.14 per share on October 30, 2026.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Arbor Investigation

Q: What is the purpose of the Arbor securities fraud investigation?

A: The investigation aims to determine whether Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors allegedly engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices by issuing false or misleading public statements. The inquiry focuses on whether the company's financial metrics and capital health were misrepresented, particularly concerning the sustainability of its financial condition leading up to the sudden suspension of its quarterly cash dividend.

Q: How much did Arbor stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the company's October 30, 2026 announcement reporting Q3 2026 financial results-which included the suspension of its quarterly cash dividend to preserve capital and maintain financial flexibility amidst a challenging environment-Arbor's stock price fell $0.88 per share, or 29.14%, to close at $2.14 per share on October 30, 2026.

Q: What specific potential misstatements are being investigated?

A: The investigation is reviewing whether Arbor and its executives issued materially misleading statements regarding the company's financial stability, capital preservation strategies, and dividend sustainability. Specifically, the inquiry examines whether the company failed to timely disclose the full extent of financial pressures that necessitated the abrupt suspension of its quarterly cash dividend.

Q: What do Arbor investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased ABR common stock and suffered losses should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential claims. Reaching out during the investigation stage helps ensure your rights are protected early. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: What is the difference between an investigation and a filed class action lawsuit?

A: An investigation is conducted prior to or alongside litigation to gather evidence, assess liability, and calculate investor damages. Unlike a filed lawsuit, an investigation does not yet have court-mandated statutory deadlines (such as a lead plaintiff deadline). However, participating in the investigation allows counsel to evaluate whether to file a formal complaint or seek lead plaintiff status when a class action is formally initiated.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in or assist with this investigation?

A: No. Contacting Portnoy Law Firm and participating in the investigation involves no out-of-pocket costs or financial obligation. Our firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning any legal fees or expenses are paid solely out of any potential future recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my Arbor shares -- can I still participate in the investigation?

A: Yes. Investors who have already sold their ABR shares may still have viable securities fraud claims if they purchased stock during the period when the stock price was artificially inflated and subsequently sold at a loss following corrective market disclosures.

Q: How long does a securities investigation and subsequent litigation usually take?

A: An initial investigation can take several weeks to months as attorneys analyze evidence and financial records. If formal litigation follows, securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years to reach full resolution through settlement or trial.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain legal counsel of their choice. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or monitor the investigation and any future proceedings independently.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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