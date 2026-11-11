Boost Mobile Brings Back '12 Days Of Boostmas' Sweepstakes As Part Of Its 'What's Your Plan?' Campaign

Boost Mobile announces the return of its annual "12 Days of Boostmas" sweepstakes, featuring daily drawings from December 10–21 for premium Samsung technology bundles, signed Mike Tyson memorabilia, and $1,000 VISA gift cards.

Key Takeaways:



Boost Mobile's holiday sweepstakes, 12 Days of Boostmas, returns for 2026 with 12 consecutive days of premium giveaways.

The sweepstakes is the Nationwide Sweepstakes pillar of Boost Mobile's "What's Your Plan?" campaign featuring boxing icon Mike Tyson. Building on the campaign's narrative to be in the customer's corner, the sweeps includes prizes like the latest Samsung devices and $1,000 VISA gift cards with drawings happening December 10-21.



LITTLETON, Colo., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boost Mobile today announced the return of its holiday sweepstakes, 12 Days of Boostmas, bringing consumers 12 consecutive days of premium giveaways this December. The sweepstakes is a pillar of Boost Mobile's "What's Your Plan?" campaign with legendary champion Mike Tyson. Building on the campaign's message to be in the customer's corner, 12 Days of Boostmas awards consumers with the opportunity to win devices, gift cards, and more.

"Everyday consumers deserve more, especially during the holiday season when budgets are stretched the tightest," said Bob Rupczynski, Group President of Boost Mobile. "This year's 12 Days of Boostmas raises the bar with premium devices, gift cards, and gear signed by Mike Tyson. It's a direct reflection of our mission of delivering value, zero catches, and experiences that show up for our consumers in meaningful ways."

How It Works

Entries are officially open for the 12 Days of Giveaways at boost12daysofgiveaways.com. Daily prize drawings will be held from December 10 through December 21. Consumers can submit entries online now through December 20.

The Prizes

With 12 days of prizes, consumers have the chance to win items like $1,000 VISA gift cards, Samsung devices, and two prize bundles. The prize bundles include:



Mike Tyson Signed Gear Bundle: Includes Mike Tyson's autobiography“Undisputed Truth,” a pair of boxing gloves, water bottle, and gym bag, all signed by boxing icon Mike Tyson. Grand Prize Bundle: Includes a Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G, Galaxy XR, Galaxy Buds4, and Galaxy Watch9.

To learn more about Boost Mobile's plans, visit BoostMobile.com. For full contest rules, prize details, and to enter, visit boost12daysofgiveaways.com.

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile is a U.S. wireless carrier built to stand up for everyday consumers. Driven by a mission to eliminate hidden fees, contract traps, and industry complexity, Boost Mobile delivers simple, flexible, and transparent connectivity, including its $25/mo. unlimited plan, forever. Boost Mobile is a flagship brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: ECHO). To learn more, visit BoostMobile.com or find a store at BoostMobile.com/locations.

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