JAKKS Pacific And Skybound Bring Invincible To Life With Collectibles & Tech Accessories, Launching Spring 2028

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collectible figures, statues and tech accessories from the hit animated series arrive in Q1 2028









SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products, today announced a new licensing partnership with Skybound, LLC to create a worldwide consumer products program based on the Skybound and Prime Video adult animated series Invincible, spanning collectibles, tech accessories and costumes from Disguise, a JAKKS Pacific company. The multi-year agreement runs through December 31, 2029, with the consumer products launching in Q1 2028.

The program covers categories built for the way fans actually collect. Stylized 2.5"–3" figures bring fun, collectible looks, while screen-accurate 3.75" figures stay true to the series. Collectors get 6"–8" non-articulated, screen-accurate statues made for the shelf, and fans can round things out with phone accessories and other tech items, plus costumes and accessories so they can suit up. Both the 3.75” figures and the phone accessories are new categories for Skybound's Invincible licensing program.

Invincible, based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, follows Mark Grayson, a teenager who inherits his father's superpowers. The series has earned three straight seasons of perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores and back-to-back Emmy nominations. Season 4 aired earlier this year and became the most-watched season of the series to date. Season 5 is currently in production for release next year, with an early Season 6 renewal also recently confirmed.

“Invincible has one of the most passionate fanbases in animation, and they want products that get it right,” said Jeremy Sueper, VP of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific.“We're building a line that covers both sides of that: screen-accurate figures and statues for collectors, and a stylized range that's just fun to own. Skybound has been a great partner on the vision for this program, and we can't wait to show fans what we're making.”

“Invincible is a global franchise with an incredible fandom that is eager to make the show a part of their everyday lives,” said Garima Sharma, VP of Licensing & Partnerships at Skybound Entertainment.“This partnership expands the ways they can do that, from building their collections to accessorizing their phones or dressing as their favorite characters. We're excited to collaborate with Jakks and deliver a range that celebrates the characters and bold personality that make Invincible so distinctive.”

Retail partners will be announced at a later date.

For more information on JAKKS Pacific, visit .

About Invincible :

Created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, alongside contributing creator Ryan Ottley, the Invincible comic book series ran for fifteen years at Image Comics and Skybound across a historic 146 issues. Since 2021, Invincible has aired as a critically acclaimed television series and taken on a new life with fans globally, streaming exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories. Season 4 of the adult animated series from Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios debuted in March to a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and became the most-watched season of the series to date. Season 5 is currently in production for release next year, with an early Season 6 renewal also confirmed.

About Skybound Entertainment

Skybound, co-founded by Robert Kirkman and CEO David Alpert, is a creator-first, multiplatform entertainment studio dedicated to transforming bold ideas into global franchises. Home to iconic worlds including Invincible, The Walking Dead, Impact Winter and Stillwater, Skybound brings stories to life across comics, television, film, games, audio, merchandise, collectibles and more. With in-house studios Skybound Animation and game developer Quarter Up - plus strategic acquisitions including Maple Media, Sagafilm and Nine-Four Entertainment - we unite creators with world-class partners, production capabilities and fan communities. Our mission is to build immersive, authentic universes that resonate with audiences for years to come.

The Skybound Licensing & Partnerships team brings beloved IP to life through best-in-class consumer products, brand collaborations, and global retail programs. From toys and collectibles to apparel, games, F&B and lifestyle goods, we build authentic extensions of our franchises that deepen fan engagement and drive cultural relevance. With a rapidly expanding footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia, our team delivers strategic partnerships and standout products for Skybound's key IPs.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, CharmingTM, KidtopiaTM, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball® and Xtreme Power Dozer® as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys), YouTube (@JAKKSPacific), Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys) and LinkedIn (JAKKS Pacific).

Media Contacts:

JAKKS Pacific

Jessica Kavanaugh

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Skybound

Shannon Meehan

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Racheal Caswell

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at