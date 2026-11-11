Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) INVESTIGATION ALERT: Portnoy Law Firm Announces Investigation Into Xerox Holdings Corporation Concerning Potential Securities Fraud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm announces that it is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors of Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX). The investigation concerns whether Xerox and certain of its officers and directors allegedly engaged in unlawful business practices, made materially false or misleading public statements, or omitted material information necessary to make statements made not misleading. Investors who purchased Xerox common stock and suffered significant losses are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to discuss their legal options and potential loss recovery.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

We are examining Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) (“Xerox” or the“Company”) concerning potential breaches of federal securities laws. On October 29, 2026, Xerox published a press release detailing its financial performance for the third quarter of 2026. Within the release, Xerox sharply cut its full-year 2026 financial outlook, anticipating adjusted operating income of $450 million to $475 million-substantially below its earlier forecast of $555 million to $605 million-and free cash flow of $50 million to $100 million, which is well under its previous projection of roughly $250 million. Company executives reported that“the headwinds affecting our outlook have intensified, creating greater near-term pressure than we expected,” and declared the halt of Xerox's common and preferred dividends to help offset these pressures. Following this news, Xerox's stock price tumbled $1.12 per share, or 40.14%, ending the session at $1.67 per share on October 29, 2026.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Xerox Investigation

Q: What is the purpose of the Xerox securities fraud investigation?

A: The investigation aims to determine whether Xerox Holdings Corporation and certain of its officers and directors allegedly engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices by issuing false or misleading public statements. The inquiry focuses on whether the company's financial health, cost pressures, and earnings visibility were misrepresented, particularly concerning the sustainability of its financial guidance and dividend programs prior to the sharp guidance cut and dividend suspension.

Q: How much did Xerox stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the company's October 29, 2026 announcement reporting Q3 2026 financial results-which included sharply lowered full-year guidance for adjusted operating income and free cash flow, a massive non-cash goodwill impairment charge, and the suspension of common and preferred dividends-Xerox's stock price fell $1.12 per share, or 40.14%, to close at $1.67 per share on October 29, 2026.

Q: What specific potential misstatements are being investigated?

A: The investigation is reviewing whether Xerox and its executives issued materially misleading statements regarding the company's operational stability, cost headwinds (including input costs and tariffs), and cash flow projections. Specifically, the inquiry examines whether the company failed to timely disclose the true severity of intensifying near-term pressures that ultimately forced the drastic reduction in full-year guidance and the abrupt suspension of dividend payments.

Q: What do Xerox investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased XRX common stock and suffered losses should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential claims. Reaching out during the investigation stage helps ensure your rights are protected early. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: What is the difference between an investigation and a filed class action lawsuit?

A: An investigation is conducted prior to or alongside litigation to gather evidence, assess liability, and calculate investor damages. Unlike a filed lawsuit, an investigation does not yet have court-mandated statutory deadlines (such as a lead plaintiff deadline). However, participating in the investigation allows counsel to evaluate whether to file a formal complaint or seek lead plaintiff status when a class action is formally initiated.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in or assist with this investigation?

A: No. Contacting Portnoy Law Firm and participating in the investigation involves no out-of-pocket costs or financial obligation. Our firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning any legal fees or expenses are paid solely out of any potential future recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my Xerox shares -- can I still participate in the investigation?

A: Yes. Investors who have already sold their XRX shares may still have viable securities fraud claims if they purchased stock during the period when the stock price was artificially inflated and subsequently sold at a loss following corrective market disclosures.

Q: How long does a securities investigation and subsequent litigation usually take?

A: An initial investigation can take several weeks to months as attorneys analyze evidence and financial records. If formal litigation follows, securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years to reach full resolution through settlement or trial.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain legal counsel of their choice. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or monitor the investigation and any future proceedings independently.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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