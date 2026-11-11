Ballipinar Dental Clinic To Bring Oral Health Advice To UK Patients During Mouth Cancer Action Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As more than 11,000 people are diagnosed with mouth cancer in the UK each year, the Antalya-based dental clinic highlights overlooked warning signs ahead of its Newcastle and Middlesbrough patient events

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballipinar Dental Clinic is using this November's Mouth Cancer Action Month to encourage greater awareness of oral health warning signs among UK patients, ahead of its scheduled patient meet-ups in Newcastle on 28 November and Middlesbrough on 29 November.

The initiative comes as new figures highlighted by the UK-based Oral Health Foundation show that more than 11,000 people are diagnosed with mouth cancer in the country annually. The charity also reports that half of adults surveyed could not identify a single symptom, while 71% had never checked their mouths for suspicious changes. ( )







Photo via FL Comms: Rıdvan Ballipinar, owner of Ballipinar Dental Clinic

For Dentist Rıdvan Ballipinar, one of the most important messages is that serious oral health problems do not always announce themselves through pain.

"People tend to associate dental problems with toothache, but some of the changes that deserve attention may cause very little discomfort," said Dentist Rıdvan Ballipinar of Ballipinar Dental Clinic. "A sore that doesn't heal, an unusual patch or a small lump can be easy to dismiss, particularly when it isn't painful. The important thing is to notice changes early and have them assessed rather than simply hoping they will disappear."

The three-week warning sign

Mouth Cancer Action Month, organised by the Oral Health Foundation throughout November, aims to improve public understanding of the disease and encourage earlier assessment of suspicious symptoms.

One of the clearest warning signs is a mouth ulcer that has not healed within three weeks. Other symptoms requiring attention include red or white patches inside the mouth, unexplained lumps or swellings, persistent oral pain and difficulty swallowing.

These symptoms can have causes other than cancer. Nevertheless, the NHS advises patients to seek assessment from a dentist or GP rather than ignoring persistent or unusual changes.

Ballipinar believes one misconception is particularly important to challenge: the idea that the absence of pain means the absence of a problem.

"Pain is not a reliable measure of how serious an oral health problem might be," Rıdvan Ballipinar explained. "People should be familiar with what is normal for their own mouths. If something looks different, feels unusual or fails to heal, it deserves attention. A professional examination can provide reassurance or identify whether further investigation is necessary."

Five oral health habits worth remembering

To support greater public awareness during November, Ballipinar Dental Clinic is highlighting five practical recommendations:

Look out for unusual patches, sores, swellings or changes in the appearance of the tongue, gums and inner cheeks.A mouth ulcer that has not healed within three weeks should be assessed by a dentist or GP. Other concerning symptoms, including unexplained lumps or patches, should not be left unchecked while waiting for three weeks to pass.Some potentially serious oral conditions may develop without significant discomfort.Tobacco use and alcohol consumption are established risk factors for mouth cancer. Certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV) are also associated with oropharyngeal cancers.Routine appointments are an opportunity for dental professionals to assess oral health, identify unusual changes and recommend further investigation when appropriate.

Bringing dental conversations closer to UK patients

The awareness message coincides with Ballipinar Dental Clinic's upcoming visits to Newcastle and Middlesbrough, part of its programme of face-to-face meetings with people in the UK considering dental treatment in Türkiye.

The Newcastle event will take place on Saturday, 28 November 2026, followed by Middlesbrough on Sunday, 29 November 2026.

The meetings provide an opportunity for prospective patients to speak with the clinic's dental team, discuss their treatment expectations and learn more about available dental procedures and the treatment journey in Antalya.

Although these events are intended for dental treatment discussions rather than mouth cancer screening, the clinic hopes the wider awareness campaign will encourage people to take a more proactive approach to oral health.

"A conversation about improving your smile should also be a conversation about looking after your oral health," added Rıdvan Ballipinar. "Whether someone is considering cosmetic dental work, implants or simply wants to maintain healthy teeth and gums, understanding the warning signs of oral disease is something everyone can benefit from."

Further information about the Newcastle and Middlesbrough events is available at:

About Ballipinar Dental Clinic

Ballipinar Dental Clinic is a dental healthcare provider based in Antalya, Türkiye, offering treatments including dental implants, crowns, veneers and smile design since 1979. The clinic serves domestic and international patients, including patients travelling from the United Kingdom, and provides individual treatment planning and support throughout the patient journey.

The clinic also organises face-to-face patient meetings in the UK and other European countries, helping prospective patients learn more about available dental treatments and the process of receiving dental care in Türkiye.

For further information, visit

Medica contact

Ugur Alkapar

FL Communications

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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