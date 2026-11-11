Ascott Achieves GSTC Sustainability Certification For Half Of Eligible Properties

The company, wholly owned by CapitaLand Investment, has completed certification of all eligible properties in seven markets and regions, including the Philippines, Malaysia, Japan, India, Laos, Europe, and Australia, according to a press release on November 11.

Ascott expects to complete certification of all its eligible properties in Indonesia by the end of 2026. This will add more than 50 properties to its certified portfolio, taking the share of certified properties to over 65%.

With the latest achievement, Ascott has become the first hospitality company in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Japan to secure GSTC certification for all its eligible properties.

GSTC certification requires properties to undergo independent audits by accredited certification bodies against global sustainability criteria covering management practices, community impact, cultural heritage, and environmental protection.

Beh Siew Kim, Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer of Lodging at CapitaLand Investment and Managing Director of Ascott in Japan and Korea, said sustainability certification was increasingly becoming a business differentiator as travelers and corporate travel buyers placed greater importance on credible sustainability credentials.

She said the certification builds guest confidence, improves the company's visibility across booking and distribution channels, enhances operational efficiency, and strengthens the long-term value and resilience of its portfolio.

Randy Durband, Chief Executive Officer of GSTC, congratulated Ascott on the achievement, saying it demonstrated the company's sustained commitment to integrating global sustainability standards across its operations.

Ascott's sustainability initiatives are guided by its global framework, Ascott CARES, which is aligned with GSTC standards.

In 2024, the company launched the Ascott CarbonClear Initiative to improve energy, water, waste, and carbon performance across its properties, supporting its target of achieving net-zero emissions from Scope 1 and 2 operations by 2050.

The company also displays sustainability certification information on relevant property pages of its global booking platform, DiscoverASR. Nearly 70% of its properties display their carbon and water footprints, with further expansion underway.

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