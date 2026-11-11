Gujarat To Hold Tribal Pride Celebrations From Tomorrow Chhota Udepur To Host State-Level Event

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 11 (IANS) Gujarat will organise a week-long series of programmes across tribal areas from November 12 to 18 to mark the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, with the main state-level celebration scheduled to be held in Chhota Udepur on November 15.

The state government will observe the week as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Saptah' (Tribal Pride Week), with activities ranging from youth gatherings and cultural processions to traditional sports competitions and meetings of tribal women leaders.

The celebrations are aimed at highlighting the history and contribution of tribal communities to nation-building and their participation in the vision of a 'Developed India' by 2047.

November 15 is observed across the country as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to commemorate the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, who is remembered for his role in the tribal resistance against British rule.

The celebrations will begin on November 12 with a state-level press conference at Swarnim Sankul-1 in Gandhinagar, where Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel, Ministers of State P.C. Baranda, Dr Jayram Gamit, Ramesh Katara and Tribal Morcha president Ganpat Vasava, among other officials, will announce the programme details.

Simultaneous press conferences will also be held at 51 locations, covering 34 districts and 17 municipal corporations, where district in-charges, MPs, MLAs and other office-bearers will outline local programmes.

On November 13, tribal youth meetings will be organised in 55 Assembly constituencies across 14 tribal districts. Around 500 youths will participate in interactions with leaders as part of efforts to connect them with the vision of a "Viksit Bharat".

The following day, cleanliness drives will be conducted around statues of Birsa Munda and other prominent tribal leaders, while saints and religious figures will be felicitated.

Gram panchayats will organise devotional programmes, including recitations, lighting of lamps, aarti and bhajan evenings.

On November 15, floral tributes will be paid to Birsa Munda, followed by a procession expected to draw around 10,000 participants in traditional attire, accompanied by traditional musical instruments and dances.

The main state-level event in Chhota Udepur will be attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghvi, other ministers, state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma and elected representatives.

Forest rights certificates will be distributed, distinguished tribal personalities felicitated and assistance provided to beneficiaries.

The programme will continue with a gathering of doctors, lawyers, teachers, principals and entrepreneurs on November 16.

A traditional sports festival featuring more than 15 games, including gilli-danda, archery, sack race, satodiyu, spinning top, langdi and kabaddi, will be held on November 17.

The week-long celebrations will conclude on November 18 with a meeting of 250 women leaders from tribal communities.