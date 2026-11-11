'Motivate Cadres To Oust Corrupt Congress Govt': Yediyurappa To K'taka BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 11 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday urged BJP leaders to motivate party workers and instil enthusiasm among them to oust what he termed a corrupt Congress government, expressing confidence that the NDA would come to power in Karnataka.

He was speaking at a BJP protest organised by the party's state unit at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the price hikes imposed by the Congress government. The protest was held under the leadership of BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra and Opposition leaders R. Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

Yediyurappa alleged that the state government had become bankrupt and pointed out that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar himself had stated that the government was unable to provide diesel for government buses.

He said the Congress was under the illusion that it could retain power through money, liquor, muscle power and the influence of office, but the people had rejected the party.

Urging BJP leaders to strengthen the organisation and energise party workers, he said their efforts would pave the way for an NDA government in Karnataka.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to Karnataka, Yediyurappa said people across the world eagerly awaited the Prime Minister's statements. Modi, whom he described as a great leader, would visit Mysuru on November 13, he added.

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Jagadish Shettar said that the state treasury was empty and the government was increasing the prices of almost every commodity. He criticised the government, alleging that it was not under the control of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Shettar said even Congress MLAs were expressing their frustration with the government. He alleged that the government had failed to pay Rs 6,000 crore to the transport corporations towards the expenses incurred under the free bus travel scheme.

He further accused the Congress government of diverting public attention by triggering controversies over the alleged sting operation and ethanol blending issues.

Claiming that the government was nearing its end, Shettar said the downfall of the D.K. Shivakumar-led government was approaching.

Karnataka Legislative Council Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy criticised the Congress government, saying it had become difficult to find even a single commodity or service whose price had not been increased by the government.

Narayanaswamy said the BJP had taken up the agitation in response to public anger over the repeated price increases.

He alleged that the government had increased milk and water prices and bus fares, and warned that electricity tariffs would also be hiked.

Criticising the Congress, he said the party had sought votes by making promises before the elections but had now reduced the benefits and imposed additional burdens on people. He alleged that the government was providing only the rice supplied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the food security programme.

He further accused the Congress government of turning beneficiaries of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme into beggars and dubbed its guarantees a "guarantee theft".

In a sharp attack on the Congress, he alleged that the party represented a "knife and dagger culture" and claimed that knives were being sent. He warned that if people decided to reject the Congress in the 2028 Assembly elections, its leaders would not be found even if searched for in the Arabian Sea.

He also claimed that the growing number of educated people was making it increasingly difficult for the Congress to retain its political support.

Members of the BJP core committee, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, state office-bearers, district presidents and other senior party leaders were present at the protest.