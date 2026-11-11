Maha Minister Asks Finance Companies Not To Harass Farmers For Debt Recovery During Drought

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Nov 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane on Wednesday directed the finance companies not to harass the farmers for loan recovery during the present drought conditions.

"Farmers have suffered devastating losses right in their fields. Considering their financial distress, finance companies must not harass farmers for the recovery of loans for vehicles or any other nature," the Minister said in his directives.

He was speaking after celebrating Diwali with farming family by visiting the residence of farmer Hanumant Lawand at Lawand Vasti in Ghorpadwadi of Pune district.

During the visit, the Minister enjoyed traditional Diwali snacks, inspected the livestock and goat sheds, and interacted directly with local farmers.

He also reviewed the drought-like situation in the region, crop damage assessment reports (panchnamas), and water availability planning.

Minister Bharane said that the state government has taken action regarding the aggressive loan recovery tactics used by finance companies for farmers' vehicles in Buldhana district.

He mentioned that meetings regarding this issue have been held with the Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

As finance companies fall under the jurisdiction of the Union government, Chief Minister Fadnavis will hold discussions with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to find an appropriate solution, Minister Bharane clarified.

Speaking on the advance assistance being provided to farmers in the backdrop of the drought, the Minister said that due to crop damage assessments being conducted on a war footing, advance assistance of Rs 4,372 crore at Rs 5,000 per farmer has already been disbursed to 87,45,000 farmers.

The remaining farmers will also receive aid within the next two to three days, he added.

He said that this is only advance assistance, and the state government will continue to extend further support.

The Union government has also significantly increased NDRF assistance norms, which will further benefit the farmers.

Addressing the farmers' demand to release water from the Nira river and its canals, he said that the demand is reasonable and that an outcome in the best interest of the farmers will be found after discussions with the Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.

Speaking on the loan waiver scheme, the Agriculture Minister said that so far, in four phases, loan waiver amounting to Rs 18,040 crore has been granted to 20,72,250 farmers.

Additionally, documentation for loans up to Rs 2 lakh is underway, and an incentive of Rs 50,000 is being provided to farmers who repay their loans regularly.

He also highlighted that relief is actively being delivered through farm ponds, silt removal drives, free seeds, and electricity bill concessions.