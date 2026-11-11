CM Vijay Warns TVK Mlas Against Misconduct, Urges Unity Amid Controversies

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 11 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Wednesday reportedly warned Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) legislators that those who stray from acceptable conduct would face action, while urging them to remain united and respond promptly to public grievances.

Addressing a meeting of party MLAs at a star hotel in Mamallapuram, Vijay cautioned legislators against falling into what he described as traps laid by opposition parties to undermine his government.

The meeting assumed significance against the backdrop of controversies involving ruling party legislators that have generated considerable political debate in the State. These include an allegation that the Deputy Speaker assaulted a petitioner and another concerning a text message allegedly sent by the Kallakurichi MLA to the district Collector.

The allegations formed the backdrop to the discussions, though the available account did not indicate whether Vijay addressed either case specifically. The consultation began around 4 p.m., with the Chief Minister reportedly calling legislators individually for discussions.

According to accounts emerging from the meeting, he combined a warning on discipline with an appeal for unity and greater attention to constituency issues.

Vijay reportedly told the legislators that the party faced several political adversaries and accused the DMK of persistently attempting to obstruct the TVK government.

He urged them to exercise caution and continue serving the public without being distracted by political confrontations.

“We must all remain united and continue serving the people,” he was quoted as telling the gathering.

The Chief Minister also reportedly said he had given the police complete freedom to handle law-and-order issues. His remarks came as controversies involving legislators placed the conduct of elected representatives under scrutiny.

Emphasising accountability, Vijay warned that action would be taken against MLAs who went astray. He asked legislators to bring matters requiring intervention to his attention and said they could approach him directly on any issue.

He also stressed the need for swift responses to the problems raised by residents, urging MLAs to ensure that public grievances received immediate attention.

The message conveyed at the meeting centred on maintaining discipline, strengthening coordination and sustaining public engagement while navigating criticism from opposition parties.

The account of Vijay's remarks was based on reports emerging from the consultation. Details of any specific disciplinary decisions or formal directions issued to individual legislators were not available in that account.