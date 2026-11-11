Kartik Aaryan's Bhai Dooj Celebration With Sister: Shoot Pe Bhi Gift Lene Aa Gayi

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan celebrated a working Bhai Dooj this year as his sister, Dr Kritika Tiwari, visited him on the set of his next on Wednesday.

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a few photos from the low-key Bhai Dooj celebration.

In the first two pictures in the post, Kartik and Kritika were seen posing for cute sibling selfies.

In the last photo from the post, Kartik's sister was seen giving him her blessings.

"Shoot pe bhi gift lene aa gayi Happy Bhai Dooj? (Two red heart emojis) (sic)," Kartik captioned the post.

In the comment section of the post, Kritika wrote, "i'm so happy you're back home!".

Replying to the comment, Kartik added, "Haan bhai aa gaya vaapas".

Kartik is believed to share an extremely close bond with his sister and when she got married last year, the 'Chandu Champion' actor penned an emotional message for her on his official Instagram handle.

Dropping a couple of glimpses from the wedding ceremony, Kartik penned, "Kiki, I've watched you grow from the little girl who ran behind me everywhere to this graceful bride who walked into her new life today with so much joy and strength. I'm proud of the woman you've become, proud of the values you carry, and grateful for every laugh, fight, secret, and memory we've shared.”

“And today, as you walked ahead, my heart stayed right by your side. You may be starting a new chapter, but you'll always be my little sister- the heartbeat of our family. Nothing makes me happier than knowing you found that rare, once-in-a-lifetime love, with someone as pure and caring as Tej. May this new journey give you everything you once only dreamed of, little one." he went on to add.