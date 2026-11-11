Saudi Venture Capital Invests In Jadwa Investment's Flagship Private Credit Fund

Saudi Venture Capital (SVC) announced its investment in Jadwa Investment's flagship private credit fund managed by Jadwa Investment, a leading investment management and advisory firm licensed by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA).

Jadwa's regional private credit strategy focuses on providing Shariah-compliant financing solutions to companies predominantly in Saudi Arabia and the wider region. To date, the Fund has committed over SAR 400 million to five investments, with a sixth investment expected in the final quarter of 2026.

“Through our partnership with Jadwa Investment, we aim to support the development of this important asset class and help stimulate sustainable financing for promising Saudi companies, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”

SVC is a Saudi investment company established in 2018. It is a subsidiary of the SME Bank, part of the National Development Fund of Saudi Arabia. SVC aims to stimulate and sustain financing for startups and SMEs from pre-seed to pre-IPO through investment in funds and direct investment in startups and SMEs.

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