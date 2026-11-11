Spear Corps Marks National Education Day In Arunachal Pradesh School

Spear Corps Celebrates National Education Day in Arunachal Pradesh

Troops of Spear Corps celebrated National Education Day 2026 at Siyom Public School by organising quiz and elocution competitions to highlight the importance of education and spread awareness about its role in shaping the future of young students. The initiative aimed to encourage students towards learning, enhance their knowledge and motivate them to pursue education with dedication.

Events and Community Engagement

According to an official release, the quiz competition provided an opportunity for students to test their knowledge, improve awareness and develop a spirit of healthy competition. The elocution competition encouraged students to express their thoughts confidently, improve their communication skills and develop public speaking abilities. The events witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and active involvement of teachers, making the programme a success.

Promoting Educational Values

The competitions concluded with a prize distribution ceremony to recognise and appreciate the efforts, talent and performance of the participants. The programme reinforced the importance of education in the overall development of children and encouraged students to remain curious, confident and committed to learning. Such initiatives also provide an opportunity to interact with the local community and strengthen the bond between the Indian Army and the people of the region. Through these educational activities, the Indian Army continues to support youth development, promote awareness and contribute towards building a brighter future for the students of remote areas under the ethos of Military Civil Fusion, a release added.

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