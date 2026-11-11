Imtiaz Ali's O Saathi Re Series Premieres On Netflix This December 2026

Netflix Announces New Series O Saathi Re

A brand new series 'O Saathi Re' is all set to premiere on Netflix this December, bringing a fresh cast of Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal. Created, written and showrun by Imtiaz Ali, and directed by Arif Ali, this Window Seat Films production follows the exploration of complex emotions and a relationship in which love was never equal.

Plot and Production Details

Produced by Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar, 'O Saathi Re' follows layered characters as they navigate the imbalances that can exist within love. From finding identity and personal desires to power dynamics within relationships and the delicate balance between understanding and letting go, the series presents a mature take on love that goes beyond conventional romance.

Insights from the Creator

Speaking about the series, Imtiaz Ali shared,“O Saathi Re is a modern romantic show with a vintage heart. Sometimes, love surprises you by showing itself in the most unexpected corners. This is the story of the growth of affection in a divorcing couple. Affection has a throbbing heart; love is beautiful, but a relationship can be unequal. Being a matched couple can often be a burden. In O Saathi Re, we see that while love is yearning, dreaming, and getting together, it can also be the process of letting go. The characters are multi-layered and lifelike, which is why we went for the highest grade of actors," as per a press release. 'O Saathi Re' is all set to premiere on December 4, 2026, only on Netflix.

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