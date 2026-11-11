YSRCP Slams Andhra Government Over Reduced Teacher Recruitment Posts

YSRCP Criticizes Teacher Recruitment Strategy

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): YSRCP Students' Wing Working President A Ravichandra slammed the Chandrababu Naidu government for once again betraying unemployed youth by announcing just 2,721 teacher vacancies despite over 23,000 vacant posts across Andhra Pradesh. Addressing the media at the party's central office, he demanded answers over delayed roster details, unequal district-wise allocations and irregularities in Mega DSC-2025.

Ravichandra questioned why the government began accepting applications on November 11 after releasing the short notification on October 13 and the detailed notification on November 3, but disclosed roster points only at midnight on November 10. He said withholding category-wise vacancy details until the last moment created confusion and unnecessary distress among aspirants.

Breakdown of Vacancies and District Allocation

According to the release, out of the 2,721 posts, 906 are School Assistants, 1,205 SGTs, 350 Special Education teachers, 30 Principals, 81 PGTs, 113 TGTs, two Physical Directors and 34 PETs. He highlighted that five districts received no vacancies, while nine districts received only single-digit allocations. With over 23,000 vacancies reportedly identified by the School Education Department and further retirements expected in December, he questioned the government's decision to restrict recruitment.

Concerns Over Mega DSC-2025 Policies

Ravichandra also demanded accountability for Mega DSC-2025, questioning why TET, B.Ed., examination and qualifying-mark requirements were relaxed for 421 Sports Quota posts while DSC-2026 prescribes qualifying marks of 40% for EWS, 35% for BCs and 30% for SC, ST and differently-abled candidates, as per the release. He demanded that all existing vacancies be included in the notification and warned of statewide protests under the YSRCP Students' Wing if the government failed to act. (ANI)

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