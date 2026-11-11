Former DGP Vikram Singh Condemns Terror Attack On CRPF Picket In Kulgam

Former DGP Vikram Singh Condemns Kulgam Attack

Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Vikram Singh on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the firing attack on a CRPF picket in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, in which three CRPF personnel were injured, and called for an immediate investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Reacting to the incident, Singh said that two motorcycle-borne terrorists targeted a CRPF picket near Mir Bazaar in Kulgam district, leaving two CRPF constables seriously injured. "A matter of grave concern. The two motorcycle-borne terrorists attacked a CRPF picket in Kulgam district near Mir Bazaar, and two CRPF constables were seriously injured. They have been rushed to the hospital," he said.

Security Concerns and LG's Presence

Singh also pointed out that Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was present in Kulgam district at the time of the attack, although he was not at the location where the incident took place. "It is also noteworthy that His Excellency Manoj Sinhaji was in Kulgam district, although he was not at the spot where this attack took place. But the very fact that His Excellency Manoj Sinhaji was in the same district also adds a new dimension to this attack," he said.

Call for Investigation

Calling for urgent action, the former police chief said the incident should be treated with utmost seriousness, and the investigating agencies should make every possible effort to identify those involved and bring them to justice. "Therefore, this terrorist incident needs to be taken very seriously, and all possible efforts should be made to work out this case immediately, at the earliest, so that the culprits are booked and taken to task," Singh said.

He further said that the investigating agency could establish the identity of the attackers by examining the motorcycle used in the attack, the weapon and the empty cartridges recovered from the spot. "And it's not a difficult task. Based on the motorcycle used, the weapon used, and the empty cartridges there, it will be easy for the investigating agency to work out who these gangsters are," he added.

Context of the Visit

Earlier in the day, LG Manoj Singa inaugurated the Veshow Festival in Kulgam. In a post on X, Sinha said, "Delighted to inaugurate the Veshow Festival in Kulgam, which has grown into a vibrant platform for ideas, creativity and cultural dialogue. Rooted in the timeless Rishi-Sufi legacy of Jammu Kashmir, the festival celebrates literature, art, heritage and handicraft. I suggested the creation of a Veshow Archive, multilingual translations, mobile libraries, writers' residencies and youth-led cultural podcasts to preserve and promote our rich heritage."

Delighted to inaugurate the Veshow Festival in Kulgam, which has grown into a vibrant platform for ideas, creativity and cultural dialogue. Rooted in the timeless Rishi-Sufi legacy of Jammu Kashmir, the festival celebrates literature, art, heritage and handicraft. I suggested the creation of a Veshow Archive, multilingual translations, mobile libraries, writers' residencies and youth-led cultural podcasts to preserve and promote our rich heritage. - Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) November 11, 2026

His remarks came after three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured when unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka (checkpoint) in Kulgam district. (ANI)

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