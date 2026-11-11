FDA Meeting Could Put Neonc's NEO100 Experimental Brain Cancer Drug On Faster Track

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (

NeOnc intends to seek FDA feedback on whether its existing clinical and nonclinical evidence could support a 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) seeking accelerated approval for recurrent or progressive IDH-mutant grade 4 astrocytoma.

The company also plans to discuss NEO100-012, a proposed multicenter, randomized, controlled Phase 3 trial comparing NEO100 against investigator's-choice standard-of-care chemotherapy. Overall survival would serve as the primary endpoint.

Phase 2a results provide the foundation for the FDA discussion

The company's accelerated approval ambitions follow results announced August 12, 2026, from the Phase 2a portion of its NEO100-01 study.

According to NeOnc, the study achieved a six-month progression-free survival (PFS-6) rate of 48.9%, with a 95% confidence interval of 26.3% to 68.1%. This exceeded the protocol-defined 20% historical benchmark for standard-of-care treatment, with a reported one-sided p-value of 0.0047.

The efficacy analysis included 24 patients with IDH1-mutant tumors, 21 of whom had grade 4 disease. Five patients remained on treatment at the interim database lock on June 24, 2026.

NeOnc also reported that independent central MRI assessments were used and that no treatment-related Grade 3 or higher adverse events, treatment-related serious adverse events, or discontinuations due to treatment-related adverse events had occurred.

These results offer an encouraging signal, particularly given the limited treatment options available to patients with recurrent high-grade astrocytoma.

Why the accelerated approval strategy matters

The FDA's Accelerated Approval Program allows certain treatments for serious conditions to receive earlier approval based on a surrogate endpoint or intermediate clinical endpoint reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit.

For cancer treatments, progression-free survival can potentially serve as an endpoint supporting regulatory consideration, depending on the disease, treatment effect and strength of the supporting evidence.

NeOnc's NEO100-012 may be underway, with enrollment ongoing, when any potential NDA is submitted. The trial's final overall survival analysis would then be intended to confirm clinical benefit and support conversion to traditional approval.

A separate question concerns the company's proposed scientific bridge between published perillyl alcohol data and its proprietary intranasal NEO100 formulation.

The FDA is also expected to discuss the adequacy of the existing nonclinical safety package and whether NEO100 could qualify for Breakthrough Therapy designation.

Insider purchases add another dimension

There is also a notable corporate insider development worth considering.

In its November 5, 2026, third-quarter business update, NeOnc reported that Executive Chairman and CEO Amir Heshmatpour and Dr. Thomas C. Chen purchased a combined 160,016 shares of company common stock for approximately $629,000 in open-market transactions following the Phase 2a results. The company said the purchases were made using personal funds.

Heshmatpour has continued buying shares in the open market, purchasing 80,000 shares for approximately $269,082 across November 5, 6 and 9, according to SEC Form 4 filings. The transactions included 30,000 shares at a weighted average price of $3.167 on November 5, another 40,000 at $3.3875 on November 6, and 10,000 shares at $3.86 on November 9. The purchases were made with personal funds, and no new shares were issued by the company in connection with the transactions.

The latest purchases bring Heshmatpour's reported 2026 open-market buying to 271,000 shares, representing approximately $1.11 million, according to NeOnc, and are worth mentioning because they occurred after the August clinical announcement and before the latest regulatory development.

Short interest points a squeeze setup

Insider buying can provide an additional indication of management confidence, particularly when executives purchase shares in the open market rather than receiving equity compensation.

Market data for October 30, 2026, showed approximately 920,631 shares sold short, representing approximately 7.03 days to cover, well above the coveted 5 days to cover threshold, and several sites are reporting even larger amounts, which could be an even more powerful force.

November and January bring important catalysts

The FDA meeting is not the company's only upcoming milestone.

NeOnc announced in its November 5 third-quarter update that it expects to present updated NEO100 Phase 1/2a results and NEO212 Phase 1 data at the Society for Neuro-Oncology's annual meeting on November 13, 2026.

The NEO100 presentation will include updated results from the clinical study and compassionate-use experience.

Additional information from these presentations could help investors assess whether the August topline findings remain consistent with the updated clinical dataset.

The company also has a separate regulatory milestone involving NEO212, its oral investigational drug candidate. An FDA End-of-Phase 1 Type B meeting concerning NEO212 is scheduled for November 17, 2026, according to the company's September announcement.

For NEO100, the early January 2027 meeting will be the next major regulatory event, with the company saying it expects to provide an update after receiving and reviewing the FDA's official meeting minutes, as the content of those minutes could be more important than the announcement that the meeting itself has been scheduled.

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