XPO Recognized As A Top Military Friendly® Employer For 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Earns Gold Designation by Viqtory for Fourth Consecutive Year

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, today announced that it has been recognized as a Military Friendly® Gold Employer for 2027 by Viqtory, a veteran-owned organization that evaluates companies based on their commitment to recruiting, retaining and advancing military talent.

This marks the fourth consecutive year XPO has earned national recognition as a Military Friendly Gold Employer. It reflects XPO's ongoing commitment to supporting veterans, active-duty military personnel and military families through career opportunities, professional development and workplace programs.

"Veterans strengthen our organization through their leadership experience, adaptability and commitment to service," said Tony Graham, executive vice president, revenue management and pricing, and a US Army and National Guard veteran. "We're honored to receive this recognition again and remain committed to creating opportunities for veterans and military service members to build meaningful careers at XPO."

Nearly 2,000 XPO employees in the US identify as veterans, serving in a wide range of roles across operations, maintenance, corporate functions and senior leadership positions. The company's efforts to support the military community extend beyond hiring through employee recognition programs, veteran-focused initiatives and charitable partnerships that honor and serve those who have protected our freedom.

To explore career opportunities with XPO, visit: xpo.jobs/military.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company's customer-focused organization efficiently moves 17 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves 55,000 customers with 575 locations and 38,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

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