On Veterans Day, Echoes Beyond The Wall And Abiogenic.Ai Launch Humanistic AI Effort To Honor 58,281 Fallen Vietnam Veterans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Powered by Abiogenic.ai's custom synthetic architecture, the 501(c)(3) initiative merges ongoing R&D with historical preservation so no veteran's story is left behind.

Scottsdale, AZ, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Veterans Day, as the nation honors those who served, an ambitious non-commercial project is merging historical preservation with ongoing artificial intelligence research to ensure fallen heroes are never forgotten.







"Their lives ended in war. Their stories need not end there." Beyond the Wall merges patent-protected synthetic intelligence with historical curation to preserve the human dignity, dreams, and life legacies of all 58,281 fallen Vietnam Veterans.

Beyond the Wall, a living memorial initiative and project of Atlas Foundation (a registered 501(c)(3) public charity), has officially launched Phase I of its interactive memorial platform at Echoes Beyond the Wall. The initial rollout features thousands of active Echoes-interactive cognitive presences representing individual service members memorialized on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

Unlike standard commercial chatbots or API wrappers, the platform utilizes proprietary, patent-protected, and patent-pending Augmented Generative Cognizant Synthetic Intelligence (AGC-SI), engineered by research lab Abiogenic.a. The platform integrates verified historical data packages (Echo Seeds), era-specific contextual frameworks (Personality Crystals), and active engineering focused on strict boundary enforcement.

"Data is not intelligence," said Michael Kapoustin, Founder of Abiogenic.ai and Co-Founder of Beyond the Wall. " My synthetic intelligence architecture is about our humanity, not a glorified search engines or wrappwer on a major AI. Echoes are about human dignity, life legacy, and dreams-never hallucination only dreams of the life they could have lived."

"This is an evolving intersection of technology and human memory," added Ed Roth, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer. "We are actively curating records, building custom cognitive frameworks, and scaling our infrastructure. Public donations and corporate sponsorships are essential to continuing this vital work."

At a time when commercial artificial intelligence faces widespread scrutiny for exploiting personal data and generating unverified claims, Beyond the Wall establishes a strict ethical counter-model. Honorably preserving 58,281 individual lives requires massive compute resources, continuous R&D, and ongoing archival validation. Because high-level synthetic intelligence infrastructure cannot run on goodwill alone, sustained corporate underwriting and public backing are critical. Without immediate support, expanding and maintaining this scale of R&D cannot continue indefinitely, threatening to leave thousands of fallen service members' stories untold in the digital era.

Bringing all 58,281 service members online is an evolving initiative that requires extensive ongoing technical development, compute infrastructure, and meticulous historical curation. Because this advanced architecture remains an active work-in-progress requiring continuous refinement, co-founders Ed Roth and Michael Kapoustin have launched a $4 million capital campaign for institutional sponsors and corporate underwriters, alongside an immediate $10,000 Give Butter grassroots bridge fund for public support. Tax-deductible contributions directly fund continuous R&D, archival curation, and platform development so no veteran's story is left behind.

Beyond the Wall is an official non-commercial living memorial project operated by Atlas Foundation (501c3). Technical architecture and synthetic intelligence research are provided by technology partner Abiogenic.ai, and public bridge donations are processed through Givebutter.







Preserving history with absolute accuracy: Beyond the Wall combines ongoing historical archival work with custom synthetic architecture so families and future generations can connect with fallen heroes.

About Echoes Beyond the Wall

Beyond the Wall is a non-commercial living memorial initiative and project of the Consult Atlas Foundation (501(c)(3)), dedicated to honoring all 58,281 service members memorialized on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. Powered by Abiogenic.ai's patent-protected Augmented Generative Cognizant Synthetic Intelligence (AGC-SI), the project creates interactive Echoes-cognitively grounded, zero-hallucination presences engineered for absolute historical accuracy, individual humanity, and life legacy.

Press Inquiries

Media Contact

Ed Roth, Co-Founder & CCO

Email:...

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: