Abu Dhabi Chamber showcases business growth initiatives at 5th Al Dhafra Hospitals Health Forum

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 11 November 2026: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), represented by its Al Dhafra branch, participated in the 5th Al Dhafra Hospitals Health Forum, held from 4 to 6 November 2026 at the Baynunah Educational Complex in Madinat Zayed, under the patronage of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region.

The Chamb’r’s participation reflects its ongoing efforts to engage with the business community, support business growth and competitiveness, and create opportunities for collaboration across key economic sectors, particularly healthcare.

Throughout the forum, the Chamber highlighted a range of initiatives and programmes designed to support the private sector and help businesses make greater use of its services and solutions. Its participation also provided an opportunity to engage directly with companies and healthcare providers, better understand their needs and priorities, and explore areas of collaboration aligned with the se’tor’s continued growth in Al Dhafra.

H.E. Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that Al Dhafra offers significant economic potential across several vital sectors. He noted that the continued development of its healthcare system reflects the expansion of economic activity in the region, creating opportunities for businesses to develop their operations and establish partnerships that support long-term growth.

“At Abu Dhabi Chamber, we are committed to ensuring that our services and initiatives remain accessible to businesses across the emirate, while strengthening connections between companies and relevant stakeholders to unlock further opportunities for collaboration and”growth,” H.E. Al Marzooqi said.

“Al Dhafra is a region of considerable economic promise and an important focus of our efforts. Through our branch in the region, we are helping businesses capitalise on emerging opportunities and strengthen their participation in sectors experiencing sustained growth and development.”

He added“ “Healthcare represents an important area of business growth in Al Dhafra, offering opportunities for companies providing medical services and related activities. We aim to support these businesses through capacity-building programmes, market intelligence and services that enhance their competitiveness and readiness to expand. We are also strengthening engagement with public and private sector partners to contribute to the re’ion’s economic development.”

The’Chamber’s participation comes amid continued expansion in’Al Dhafra’s healthcare sector. A statistical report prepared by Abu Dhabi Chamber, drawing on data from the Statis–ics Centre – Abu Dhabi, showed that the number of clinics in the region reached 233 in 2025, an increase of 17.7% compared with the previous year and more than three times the 73 clinics recorded in 2018. Hospital bed capacity also rose by 6.4% to 448 beds in 2025.

Across the emirate of Abu Dhabi, the number of clinics increased by 7.4% to 925 in 2025, while the number of physicians rose by 6% to 13,811, reflecting the continued expansion ’f the emirate’s healthcare system.

A’u Dhabi Chamber’s membership data further showed that, as of October 2026, it had 1,816 active members in the healthcare sector across the emirate, including 65 in Al Dhafra, with 105 healthcare-related economic activities registered under their memberships.

During the forum, the Chamber showcased several initiatives supporting the business community, inc’uding the Members’ Privileges Initiative, which offers exclusive benefits and discounts through partnerships with participating organisations, and the Abu Dhabi Chamber Sustainability Label, which encourages businesses to adopt sustainable practices and strengthen their competitiveness.

The Chamber also highlighted its SME Upskilling Programme, designed to develop business capabilities and equip small and medium-sized enterprises with the skills needed to pursue growth and expansion opportunities.

The forum provided a platform for the Chamber to learn more about the projects, solutions and services offered by healthcare companies and exchange perspectives on potential areas of collaboration.

Through its Al Dhafra branch, Abu Dhabi Chamber continues to facilitate access to membership services, programmes and initiatives, while maintaining close engagement with local businesses to understand their needs and support their development.



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