KORA Advances Linux-Based Operating Systems for Intelligence on Snapdragon

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Close to a year of engineering brings a full Linux desktop, system on a chip inference and large AI models on-device to Snapdragon X2 Elite; HUMAIN OS for the enterprise and KORA, The Operating System for Intelligence for developers and creators, arrive on PCs powered by Snapdragon in 2027

PALO ALTO and SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2026 — KORA Systems Inc. is working with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to advance Linux-based operating systems for intelligence on PCs with Snapdragon® X Series platforms. Close to a year of engineering by the two companies has brought a complete Linux desktop operating system to PCs with Snapdragon X2 Elite, with large AI models running entirely on the device and inference scheduled across the platfor’’s CPU, GPU and NPU.

The work is the foundation for two operating systems arriving on PCs powered by Snapdragon in 2027: HUMAIN OS, the enterprise-grade, AI-native operating system KORA is developing with HUMAIN first unveiled at LEAP 2026 in Riyadh; and KORA, The Operating System for Intelligence, a new desktop operating system built for developers and creators.

Operating systems in use today were designed before computers could run intelligence of their own. KORA takes a fundamentally new approach, building on Linux as an open foundation engineered around intelligence from the kernel up, and Snapdragon X2 Elite supplies the silicon: the Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU, Qualcomm®sup>® Adren™™ GPU and an 80 TOPS Qualc®mm® Hex™gon™ NPU on one platform, with the efficiency to run large models on a laptop.

Engineers from Qualcomm Technologies worked alongside KORA throughout, from bringing up the Linux desktop on Snapdragon X2 Elite to tuning inference across the CPU, GPU and NPU. Qualcomm Technologies continues to upstream Snapdragon X2 Elite support into the mainline Linux kernel, work that benefits both operating systems and the wider Linux ecosystem.

What KORA built for PCs with Snapdragon

•A complete Linux desktop on Snapdragon X2 Elite. KORA’s Linux platform runs on Snapdragon X2 Elite from the kernel up, including a new desktop environment designed and built by KORA for intelligent PCs. The first OEM PCs in the world to ship with a Linux desktop operating system on a PC with Snapdragon X2 Elite will run HUMAIN OS in 2027.

•Inference across the whole processor. ’/strong>KORA’s Cortex, the hybrid inference engine at the core of both operating systems, schedules AI workloads across the CPU, GPU and NPU of Snapdragon X2 Elite, so the entire chip works on the task at hand. Cortex extends the same scheduling to other machines on the local network.

•Large models entirely on-device. The ability to run a 26-billion-parameter language model locally on PCs with Snapdragon X2 Elite, alongside automatic speech recognition and embedding models. Responses stay fast, dependence on the cloud goes down, and sensitive information can stay on the device.

•Agents built into the operating system. Agents are part of the OS architecture and can work with authorized system capabilities, applications, files and services, so AI can complete real work across the desktop. A neural file system indexes files by meaning, so people and agents can find information by what it contains as well as by name or folder.

•Windows software for Snapdragon. Compatibility and translation technologies developed by KORA run selected Windows x86-64 applications inside the Linux environment on Snapdragon, so people keep access to the software they rely on as they move to a new platform.

Two operating systems. One foundation.

HUMAIN OS is the enterprise-grade, AI-native operating system KORA is developing in collaboration with HUMAIN. It is organized around intent, intelligence and action: users express what they want to accomplish, and the operating system assembles the relevant context, selects the appropriate local or cloud intelligence, and coordinates agents and applications to complete the work. HUMAIN OS integrates enterprise email, calendars and chat to provide a unified view of workplace information, alongside a suite of AI-native office applications. First demonstrated at LEAP 2026, HUMAIN OS is expected to become commercially available in 2027.

KORA is The Operating System for Intelligence: a new desktop operating system built for developers and creators, and a ground-up reimagining of the desktop for the age of intelligent PCs. KORA shares the foundation developed with Qualcomm Technologies, including Cortex, neural workspaces and file systems, and it is open at the model layer: any model, from any lab, local or cloud, the user’s choice. KORA comes to Snapdragon-powered PCs in 2027.

“Snapdragon X2 Elite was designed to run advanced AI on the device, across the CPU, GPU a’d NPU. KORA’s work brings a complete Linux desktop operating system built around that capability to Snapdragon, and we look forward to HUMAIN OS and KORA arriving on PCs powered by Snapd”agon in 2027,” said Kedar Kondap, SVP & GM, Compute and Gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“HUMAIN OS is redefining the enterprise computing experience by putting intelligence at the core of how people work. By bringing together enterprise applications, contextual intelligence and AI agents in one unified operating system, we are enabling people to move seamlessly from intent to action. Together with KORA and Qualcomm Technologies, we are bringing this next generation of AI-native computing to market, delivering powerful on-device intelligence, greater productivity and a fundamentally sm”rter way to work,” said Tareq Amin, Chief Executive Officer, HUMAIN.

Availability

HUMAIN OS will be commercially available in 2027, debuting on the world’s first OEM PCs to combine a Linux-based desktop operating system with the Snapdragon X2 Elite platform. KORA will follow later in 2027, expanding availability to Snapdragon-powered PCs.

About KORA

KORA Systems Inc. is building KORA, The Operating System for Intelligence: a ground-up reimagining of the desktop for the age of intelligent PCs. At its core is Cortex, the nervous system of the OS, a hybrid inference engine optimized for local models that turns every chip in the machine and every machine on the network into one computer. Neural workspaces and file systems form the new user experience. The KORA team has deep roots in operating-system engineering and platform-ecosystem building, having shipped three operating systems, Cyanogen, Android and GameOS, to more than a billion devices. KO’A’s investors include Samsung, Square Enix, Polychain, VanEck, Circle and Alumni Ventures. For further details about KORA, please visit kora.fun.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is a global computing leader at the center of the AI era, enabling intelligence to scale from the most personal devices to largescale infrastructure. Building on more than four decades of innovation, we develop platforms and solutions that bring together advanced AI, highperformance low-power computing, and industryleading connectivity—powering products and services used around the world. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcommpatentsare licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Qualcomm Dragonwing and Qualcomm Dragonfly are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.



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