Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Releases Q3 2026 Financial And Highlights Strategic Investments And Disclosure Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Company maintains diversified portfolio strategy while evaluating opportunities to enhance shareholder value

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACGX)

- Paul Sorkin, CEO of Alliance Creative GroupCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alliance Creative Group, Inc., ACGX), a technology-driven holding company focused on AI-powered media, marketing, and digital assets (Stock Symbol OTC: ACGX) is pleased to announce the results of Operations for the Quarter Ending September 30, 2026.Third Quarter 2026 Financial HighlightsGross Incomes for the Quarter ending September 30, 2026 (“Q3'26”) were $16,191Expenses for the Quarter ending September 30, 2026 (“Q3'26”) were $31,575Net Income for Quarter ending September 30, 2026 (“Q3'26”) was ($15,384)Gross Incomes for the nine months ending September 30, 2026 were $55,268Expenses for the nine months ending September 30, 2026 were $175,557Net Income for the nine months ending September 30, 2026 was ($119,603)The total assets on the Balance Sheet for the Alliance Creative Group as of 9/30/26 were $1,013,981.The total outstanding common shares as of September 30, 2026 were 7,756,143 with 4,875,955 of those shares in the Float, reflecting a tightly held capital structure..The Company had $12,301 Cash on hand as of September 30, 2026.Portfolio and Strategic DevelopmentsACGX continues to hold 1,693,086 shares of, Inc. (1,518,711 common shares and 174,375 options) and one Board seat. PeopleVine secured multi-million dollar growth financing from Recurring Capital Partners (RCP) to accelerate Peoplevine's AI-driven product roadmap and support the Company's continued global expansion.As of September 30, 2026, Trendwire, LLC is 100% owned by Alliance Creative Group, Inc.ACGX continues to own 20% of the Say Less Spritz brand through Beverage Assets, LLC.The full financial statement, balance sheet, statement of operations, cash flow statement, and disclosure statements are posted on the OTC Market Company website at under the stock symbol ACGX in the section for filings and disclosure and on,us in the investor relations section.Paul Sorkin, CEO of the Alliance Creative Group, Inc. said“Our priorities are to preserve flexibility, manage costs and evaluate the best opportunities for our shareholders. PeopleVine's financing was a positive development for a business in which we have maintained a long-term investment. At the same time, we are taking a disciplined approach to our existing digital assets and to potential new strategic relationships. We will evaluate opportunities on their merits rather than commit to any single path.”Strategic Opportunities and Shareholder ValueACGX continues to consider a broad range of alternatives, including strategic partnerships, investments, acquisitions, asset transactions, joint ventures and business combinations. Management intends to assess opportunities based on their economic terms, capital requirements, strategic fit and potential to create value for existing shareholders. No particular transaction is being announced, and there can be no assurance that any evaluation will lead to a definitive agreement or completed transaction.About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (ACGX) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, building, and scaling digital assets, media platforms, and technology-driven businesses.The Company leverages artificial intelligence, marketing automation, and shared operational resources to grow its portfolio efficiently. ACGX's strategy is designed to create long-term shareholder value through a combination of recurring revenue, scalable digital infrastructure, and strategic investments.More information:About Alliance Creative AI AgencyAlliance Creative Ai is the Company's technology and marketing division focused on building AI-powered content, characters, and automation systems. These tools are designed to help businesses scale customer acquisition, engagement, and monetization more efficiently.More information:About Say Less SpritzSay Less Spritz is a low ABV premium light wine in a can. Say Less blends a carefully sourced selection of West Coast rosé and wine varietals with sparkling water and real fruit juice to create a single serving ready to drink (RTD) wine in a can. The Award winning Products come in 6 flavors: Classic Rosé Spritz, Pineapple Rosé Spritz, Watermelon Rosé Spritz, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc. All products are 100 calories or less, 5 grams of sugar or less, and contain all natural ingredients. The rosé collection is sweetened with monk fruit to provide a cleaner and more enjoyable drinking experience without compromising on taste or quality. For more info:About PeopleVinePeopleVine is a Company ACGX has invested in and is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company that specializes in serving the Lifestyle Hospitality industry. The Member Experience & CRM Software allows luxury hotels, resorts, and private member clubs to elevate a more personalized online membership experience. PeopleVine helps their clients build member communities, drive engagement, and connect the dots that elevate experiences and revenues. The software empowers its clients teams to deliver efficiently managed operations through an integrated platform. PeopleVine is committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.For more informationThis news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the bespeaks-caution doctrine. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.Investor Relations and Media Contact...

Paul Sorkin

Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

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Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Releases Q3 2026 Financial and Highlights Strategic Investments and Disclosure Report News Provided By Alliance Creative Group, Inc. November 11, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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