Splashbi Opens Hyderabad Global Capability Centre To Advance Enterprise Data Intelligence

SplashBI's new Global Capability Centre at VSD Tech Park, Financial District, inaugurated by Sri D. Sridhar Babu, Hon'ble Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana

New centre strengthens the company's platform engineering and AI capabilities to help enterprises progress from fragmented data to informed decisions

- Naveen Miglani, CEO & Co-FounderHYDERABAD, INDIA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SplashBI, a data intelligence platform company headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, today inaugurated its Global Capability Centre (GCC) at VSD Tech Park in Hyderabad's Financial District. The centre will support the development of SplashBI's data intelligence platform and global customer delivery, helping enterprises connect business data, establish shared business context and make that data usable for business decisions AI, analytics and reporting.The 20,000-square-foot facility, with capacity for 275 professionals, was inaugurated by Sri D. Sridhar Babu, Hon'ble Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana. The centre brings together capabilities in product engineering, AI, data science and customer delivery, supporting SplashBI's global workforce of 400 in serving more than 500 enterprise customers across 39 countries.Supporting the enterprise data journeyFor many enterprises, the challenge begins with cross-domain enterprise data (Finance, HR, Supply Chain, Operations etc.) spread across multiple applications, departments and technology environments.SplashBI's platform addresses this journey from connecting and preparing data to modelling business relationships and delivering information that one can ingest and make business decisions. It covers the full breadth of data platform functionality, from aggregating data through more than 100 pre-built connectors to transforming it into business-ready data using a medallion architecture. Its semantic intelligence layer gives data business meaning by defining measures and relationships across systems. This provides a common foundation for operational reporting, dashboards and conversational analysis, helping teams investigate the same business question with consistent context.Customers can begin with a specific priority, such as ERP reporting, financial or workforce analytics, and extend into additional domains as their needs mature. This gives organizations a practical path to broader, secure data intelligence while building on the systems and reporting investments they already have.Domain data models that advance enterprise AI readinessSplashBI platform enables enterprise AI readiness through data models and business ontologies for HR, Finance, Sales, Operations and Supply Chain. Together, they organise business records and the relationships between them into a foundation for AI. The semantic layer adds shared definitions and measures, helping AI interpret data in the context of the business.These models prepare data for AI use within individual functions and across the business, helping AI query relevant records and ground answers in business context for SplashAI and customers' broader AI initiatives.“Enterprises need a practical way to turn the data they already have into decisions they can trust,” said Naveen Miglani, CEO and Co-Founder of SplashBI.“That requires understanding how their business works, connecting information across functions and giving people useful ways to explore it. Our Hyderabad centre strengthens the engineering and customer expertise behind that work, as we help customers advance their data foundations and adopt AI with the right business context.”Multiple ways to work with enterprise dataSplashBI's multimodal offering gives people different ways to work with business information: conversational questions through SplashAI, visual exploration through dashboards, detailed analysis through ad hoc and operational reports, and familiar spreadsheet workflows through Excel Connect and GL Connect. These experiences address different tasks, from an executive reviewing performance to a finance professional investigating account balances.A finance leader, for example, may identify a margin variance in a dashboard, ask a plain-language question to explore the drivers and examine the supporting detail in a report or spreadsheet. The value is continuity between the question, the explanation and the underlying data, with shared business definitions providing the context across these experiences.Flex BI that fits the customer's architectureSplashBI's Flex BI approach is designed to accommodate customers' choices of data warehouse, cloud environment and AI model, including on-premises and cloud deployments. Enterprises can develop their reporting and AI capabilities around their existing architecture and adapt as their technology strategy changes. This flexibility supports different stages of the data journey, from improving access to application data to expanding analytics across the enterprise.Hyderabad as a centre for platform developmentThe GCC will bring platform engineering, AI development, domain analytics and customer delivery into closer collaboration. Teams will work on data connectivity and business modelling, develop SplashAI capabilities and support customer implementations. Working together allows practical requirements from enterprise deployments to inform platform development.“Useful enterprise intelligence depends on understanding both the data architecture and the business processes behind it,” said Kiran Reddy Pasham, President and Co-Founder of SplashBI.“Hyderabad brings those disciplines together. Our teams here will build the platform capabilities and domain content that help customers connect their data, make sense of it and use it in their everyday work.”SplashBI has maintained a presence in Hyderabad since 2014. The new facility brings its Hyderabad teams together in a centre designed to support collaboration and continued growth. SplashBI plans to invest US$100 million in the centre over the next 5–7 years as customer demand grows.About SplashBISplashBI is an enterprise data intelligence platform that makes complex ERP, HCM and business data usable for reporting, analytics and AI. Its platform aggregates data across HR, Finance, Sales, Operations and Supply Chain into a shared, multi-domain data plane. Structured data models and common business definitions provide the foundation for enterprise AI readiness. Through a multimodal approach spanning conversational AI, interactive dashboards with drill-down capabilities, and reporting, SplashBI helps users understand performance and make informed decisions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, SplashBI serves more than 500 enterprise customers across 39 countries including 40+ Fortune 500 companies, with offices in the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and India and is compliant with SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001. Learn more at splashbi.

Kshitij Sharma, AVP, Global Marketing

SplashBI

+91 99490 20512

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SplashBI Opens Hyderabad Global Capability Centre to Advance Enterprise Data Intelligence News Provided By SplashBI November 11, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional...



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