Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Araceli Segarra, First Spanish Woman To Summit Everest

Araceli Segarra discusses fear, teamwork and Everest on Tomorrow, Today.

Mountaineer Araceli Segarra discusses fear, the 1996 Everest expedition, building high-performance teams and why the journey matters more than the summit.

- Araceli SegarraSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Araceli Segarra, the first Spanish woman to climb Mount Everest. The episode explores fear, uncertainty, teamwork and the lessons that extreme environments offer for life and business.In the conversation, Segarra describes growing up in a working family in Catalonia within view of the Pyrenees, overcoming a childhood fear of darkness through caving and discovering a passion for the outdoors. She recounts climbing her first 8,000-meter peaks in her early 20s while studying physiotherapy, and how a chance meeting at Everest base camp in 1995 led to a place on the 1996 IMAX Everest expedition."In some way, we are all alpinists of life," Segarra said during the episode. "We all climb mountains."Topics covered in the episode include:- Why she says the mountains chose her, and the freedom of not having to pretend- Learning to deal with uncertainty rather than trying to eliminate it- Building a team intentionally diverse in gender, age and nationality- Why strong teams are the result of daily generosity and empathy, not luck- Carrying a lighter, purpose-built IMAX camera to the summit of Everest- How the 1996 Everest disaster reshaped her perspective on lifeSegarra emphasizes that preparation for Everest is less about the end goal than about becoming better each day. The important thing, she says, is not reaching the summit but the person you become along the way."We are all going through something turbulent in our life, events that redefine us," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today, explaining why Segarra's story of resilience and courage resonates far beyond mountaineering.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=H_xe_kXBCC0About Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Araceli SegarraAraceli Segarra is a Spanish mountaineer, author, speaker and physiotherapist from Catalonia. In 1996, as a member of the IMAX Everest film expedition, she became the first Spanish woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest. She speaks internationally on leadership, teamwork and managing uncertainty.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Araceli Segarra, First Spanish Woman to Summit Everest News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 11, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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