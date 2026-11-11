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Birdfy Cam Curator Named CES 2027 Innovation Awards Honoree

Birdfy Cam Curator listens for birds, follows their movements in 4K and creates AI-powered highlights, bringing backyard birdwatching beyond the feeder.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Birdfy, the leading innovator in smart birdwatching solutions, has been recognized by the CES Innovation Awards® 2027 program, with its Birdfy Cam Curator named an Honoree in the Pet & Animal Tech category. The recognition highlights Birdfy's commitment to making backyard birdwatching more intuitive, engaging and accessible.

Unlike traditional bird feeder cameras that focus on a single feeding spot, Birdfy Cam Curator is designed to capture more of the backyard. It listens for bird activity, locates where the sound is coming from, and combines a wide-view 4K camera with a second 4K camera that automatically turns and zooms in for detailed close-ups - no feeder required. AI-powered features help identify visiting species and turn everyday moments into daily video highlights and time-lapse views. With solar wings that follow sunlight and a design inspired by garden lighting, Birdfy Cam Curator makes backyard birdwatching more immersive while blending naturally into outdoor spaces.

“Some of the best moments in birdwatching happen when you least expect them,” said Allen Chen, Founder & CEO of Birdfy.“We want technology to help people notice and enjoy those moments, not distract from them. With Birdfy Cam Curator, we're making it easier to discover the birds around us and feel a little closer to nature. We're honored to see that vision recognized by CES.”

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology. The 2027 program received a record-breaking nearly 4,000 submissions across 37 technology categories, evaluated by a panel of industry experts, including engineers, designers and media representatives.

Attendees can visit Birdfy at CES 2027, taking place January 6–9 in Las Vegas, to meet the team and explore the latest innovations in smart birdwatching at Booth 52323 in the Venetian Expo & Convention Center.

View Birdfy Cam Curator's official CES Innovation Awards listing here.

About Birdfy

Birdfy, the leading brand in smart birdwatching solutions, has been bringing people closer to their feathered neighbors since 2020. From smart bird feeders and bird baths to birdhouses and innovative add-ons, Birdfy helps bird lovers of every experience level turn everyday backyard visits into moments of discovery. Through thoughtful technology and a commitment to more eco-friendly, sustainable innovations, Birdfy makes birdwatching more joyful, personal, and full of wonder.

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

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Birdfy Cam Curator Named CES 2027 Innovation Awards Honoree News Provided By Netvue Technologies Co.,Ltd. November 11, 2026, 13:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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