Toiletking Launches Mobility Line Featuring Extra-Tall Toilets During National Family Caregivers Month

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ToiletKing's new Mobility Line features four extra-tall toilets from KOHLER and American Standard, designed to support everyday comfort, accessibility, and aging in place.

ToiletKing's Mobility Line offers optional upgrades for aging in place, including space-saving flip-up support arms, a KOHLER PureFresh deodorizing seat, and electric and non-electric bidet seats.

New collection combines extra-tall toilets, bidet options and safety upgrades to support independence, personal hygiene and easier caregiving at home.

- Kari Ritacco, co-Founder and Chief of Product ProcurementASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of National Family Caregivers Month this November, ToiletKing, a professional toilet replacement company serving Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia, today announced the launch of its new Mobility Line, a collection of extra-tall toilets and optional hygiene and safety upgrades designed to make everyday bathroom use easier for older adults, individuals recovering from surgery, and those experiencing mobility challenges.The launch comes as families nationwide recognize the important role caregivers play in helping loved ones remain comfortable and independent at home. According to the Caregiver Action Network, more than 63 million Americans provide care for family members or friends, often helping with everyday activities that become more challenging with age or limited mobility.The Mobility Line, which is part of the company's Specialty Collections, features four models from KOHLER and American Standard, including toilets with bowl heights of approximately 19 inches. Taller seating positions can reduce the amount of bending required when sitting down and standing up, particularly for individuals experiencing knee, hip, or back discomfort."Family caregivers do so much to help their loved ones maintain independence, and sometimes it's the simplest home improvements that make everyday life easier," said Kari Ritacco, co-Founder and Chief of Product Procurement at ToiletKing. "We created the Mobility Line to give families practical options for making bathrooms more comfortable and accessible without the cost and disruption of a major renovation."SUPPORTING FAMILIES DURING NATIONAL FAMILY CAREGIVERS MONTHObserved each November, National Family Caregivers Month recognizes the contributions of family caregivers and raises awareness of the resources and support they need. The 2026 observance, led by the Caregiver Action Network, carries the theme "Care Connects Us."For families helping aging parents or loved ones navigate mobility challenges, bathroom accessibility can be an important part of home safety and long-term planning.While larger renovations may involve installing walk-in showers, grab bars, or modifying bathroom layouts, replacing a standard-height toilet with an extra-tall model offers a relatively straightforward way to improve everyday comfort.THE ADDED BENEFITS OF BIDETS FOR INDIVIDUALS AND CAREGIVERSBeyond toilet height, the Mobility Line offers optional electric and non-electric bidet solutions that can make personal hygiene easier for individuals with limited mobility while potentially reducing the physical demands placed on caregivers.For individuals who have difficulty reaching, bending, or cleaning after using the toilet, a bidet's water-based cleansing provides an alternative to traditional toilet paper. This can help reduce the need for repeated wiping, which may cause friction and skin irritation, particularly for individuals with sensitive skin.Bidets can also help preserve personal dignity and independence by allowing individuals to manage more of their own hygiene when they are physically able to do so.For family caregivers, this can mean less hands-on assistance with an intimate daily activity. Research on technology-assisted toileting among older adults has identified potential benefits including greater privacy and independence for individuals receiving care and reduced toileting responsibilities for caregivers."Helping someone with personal hygiene can be one of the more physically demanding and sensitive aspects of caregiving," added Ritacco. "A bidet can make that process easier for both people. It can help individuals feel more comfortable and independent while reducing some of the physical work and personal care responsibilities that fall on family members."FOUR EXTRA-TALL TOILETS DESIGNED FOR EVERYDAY COMFORTToiletKing selected four models for the Mobility Line based on seating height, flushing performance, construction, and ease of maintenance:● American Standard Cadet PRO Extra Tall: Features an elevated seating position, elongated bowl, Cadet flushing system, PowerWash rim, and EverClean antimicrobial surface.● KOHLER Highline Tall: Combines a taller seating position with KOHLER's Class Five flushing system and a traditional two-piece design.● KOHLER Kelston ContinuousClean Tall: Features an approximately 19-inch bowl height, Revolution 360 flushing technology, and a ContinuousClean system designed to help maintain bowl cleanliness between routine cleanings.● KOHLER Corbelle Tall: Combines an elevated seating position with contemporary styling, a fully skirted design for easier exterior cleaning, and Revolution 360 flushing technology.Additional available upgrades include toilet safety rails with flip-up handles, heated and deodorizing toilet seats, and compatible bidet solutions, subject to the selected model and bathroom configuration.MAKING TOILET REPLACEMENT EASIER FOR FAMILIES AND CAREGIVERSRecognizing that families and caregivers often coordinate home improvements on behalf of loved ones, ToiletKing offers an all-inclusive replacement service.Every Mobility Line package includes the selected toilet, delivery, professional installation, and removal and disposal of the existing fixture.The Mobility Line is available throughout ToiletKing's service area in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia. Homeowners and caregivers can explore the collection at or call 571-326-8708.ABOUT TOILETKINGToiletKing is a locally owned professional toilet replacement company serving homeowners and businesses throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The company offers curated toilet collections from leading manufacturers, including KOHLER, American Standard, and TOTO, with upfront, all-inclusive pricing covering delivery, professional installation, and removal of the existing toilet. Its offerings range from everyday replacements and premium designs to specialty collections addressing mobility and space requirements. For more information, visit ToiletKing.

Kari Ritacco

ToiletKing

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ToiletKing Launches Mobility Line Featuring Extra-Tall Toilets During National Family Caregivers Month News Provided By ToiletKing November 11, 2026, 13:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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