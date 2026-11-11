Lionmight Revisits Acoustica: The Legend Of Zelda Album For Franchise's 40Th Anniversary

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Filipino composer and violinist Diwa de Leon, professionally known as Lionmight, is bringing renewed attention to his album, Acoustica: The Legend of Zelda, as Nintendo's celebrated video game franchise marks its 40th anniversary. Originally released in November 2021, the 12-track collection offers an acoustic interpretation of music from across the Zelda series, combining familiar melodies with traditional and contemporary instrumentation. The anniversary campaign also draws attention to the album's collectible physical CD and De Leon's longstanding contributions to video game music.First introduced in Japan in 1986, The Legend of Zelda has become one of gaming's most recognizable franchises. Its music has played an important role in that history, accompanying players through decades of exploration, adventure and storytelling. As the series reaches its 40-year milestone, De Leon's arrangements offer an opportunity to revisit compositions that have remained meaningful to generations of players.Created under his former professional name, String Player Gamer, Acoustica: The Legend of Zelda features approximately 42 minutes of music drawn from several entries in the franchise. Rather than reproducing the original game soundtracks, De Leon approaches each composition through a different musical perspective, allowing individual instruments and arrangements to shape the listening experience.The album incorporates violin, acoustic guitars, bass, percussion, viola, cello, clarinet, soprano vocals and the traditional Filipino bandurria. These instruments contribute to arrangements that range from Celtic-inspired violin performances to flamenco-style guitar passages and chamber music.Among the collection's 12 tracks are "Wind Waker Theme (Celtic Style)," "Dragon Roost Island," "Song of Storms," "Gerudo Valley," "Zelda's Lullaby" and "Kass's Theme." Each selection reflects a different part of the franchise's musical history. Some retain the energy and movement associated with their original settings, while others emphasize quieter melodic details that can be less prominent during gameplay.For De Leon, the project also carries a personal connection to the series and its music."Legend of Zelda is a timeless piece of media that carved a permanent spot in my heart. I poured all my passion into every track, hoping my fellow Zelda fans can enjoy it," he says.Alongside its digital release through Materia Music, the album is available as a collectible compact disc. The physical edition features a premium digipak with spot UV finishing, artwork by Lucas Sienkiewicz, and layout and design by ROZEN and Isa Alcántara. For listeners who collect video game soundtracks, the CD provides a tangible edition of De Leon's acoustic interpretations.De Leon's work extends beyond this particular album. As a composer, violinist, arranger and producer, he has developed an extensive catalog of video game-inspired music, bringing established compositions into acoustic, orchestral and other musical settings.One of his other projects, Video Game Music Box, takes a notably different approach. Across more than 50 albums, the series transforms recognizable video game melodies into gentle music-box-style lullabies. Music typically associated with action or adventure is reinterpreted for relaxation, quiet listening and bedtime. The collection, distributed through Materia Music, also includes a physical vinyl compilation.His Filipino musical background and experience with different instruments have helped shape these varied arrangements. Through recordings and performances shared on his YouTube channel, De Leon has also developed an international audience interested in the relationship between video games and music.With The Legend of Zelda celebrating four decades in 2026, Acoustica: The Legend of Zelda serves as another example of how compositions originally created for interactive entertainment can find a place beyond the games themselves. Five years after its original release, the album continues to offer a different listening experience for longtime Zelda enthusiasts and those discovering its music for the first time.Listeners can follow De Leon's performances and musical projects on his official YouTube channel at @LionmightOfficial or at .About Diwa de Leon / LionmightDiwa de Leon, professionally known as Lionmight and formerly String Player Gamer, is a Filipino composer, violinist, arranger, producer and digital creator specializing in video game-inspired music. His catalog includes Acoustica: The Legend of Zelda and the Video Game Music Box series, which reimagines familiar video game soundtracks as calming music-box lullabies. Through original compositions, arrangements, collaborations and online performances, De Leon brings recognizable gaming music to audiences in different musical forms. His work is distributed through Materia Music.

Rae Striggles,

Worthy Associates

...

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lionmight Revisits Acoustica: The Legend of Zelda Album for Franchise's 40th Anniversary News Provided By Press Release Co. November 11, 2026, 13:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.