Colorado Skies Inspire Kate Schilling's Up, Up & Away! Bush Plane Activity Book

Up, Up & Away!: Bush Plane Activity Book for Kids Ages 5–8: Mazes, Word Searches, Tracing, Math, Coloring & More by Kate Schilling

Inspired by life in the Colorado mountains, the colorful book introduces children ages 5–8 to the thrill of flying through puzzles, coloring, and creative play.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Kate Schilling invites young readers to discover the excitement of flying in Up, Up & Away! Bush Plane Activity Book. Published by KS Creative Enterprises on October 21, 2026, the 72-page, full-color paperback combines aviation-themed puzzles, coloring pages, and hands-on activities designed to make learning about airplanes both educational and entertaining.

Inspired by the small aircraft that are a familiar part of life in the Colorado mountains, the book introduces children to the world of bush planes through creative challenges and imaginative play. From mountain landscapes to colorful airplanes, each activity encourages young explorers to discover something new while developing their curiosity about flying.

The book features word searches, mazes, tracing exercises, math activities, coloring pages, and picture puzzles. Counting, simple addition and subtraction, matching games, and visual challenges encourage problem-solving, observation, and creative expression. A flight plan, pilot's logbook, and Pilot's Certificate add to the adventure, inviting children to imagine themselves as young aviators.

For Schilling, the inspiration behind Up, Up & Away! is especially personal. The book is dedicated to her friend and neighbor, Tom Koehler, a pilot whom she describes as an incredible teacher. Through this dedication, Schilling brings a meaningful personal connection to a book created to share her enthusiasm for aviation with children.

“Living in the Colorado mountains, small planes are part of everyday life here, and I wanted to share the excitement of flying with young readers,” says Schilling.

The book's playful tagline captures its spirit:“Find the words. Solve the mazes. Color the sky. Land it like a pro.”

Designed for children ages 5–8, Up, Up & Away! offers families and educators a fun way to introduce aviation through activities children can enjoy independently or together. Its combination of puzzles, creative exercises, and flight-inspired adventures makes it suitable for family activities, classroom learning, and quiet afternoons at home.

Kate Schilling is a children's book author and the founder of KS Creative Enterprises, where she creates activity books and family guides that encourage curiosity, imagination, and a love of learning. She is also the author of Wilbur's Ocean Adventure, inspired by her love of scuba diving. Living in the Colorado mountains, Schilling continues to draw inspiration from nature, creativity, and exploration.

For more information about the book and its author, please visit:



Publisher:

KS Creative Enterprises

Publication Date:

October 21, 2026

Format:

Paperback, 72 pages, 8.5 x 11 inches, full color

Price:

$12.99

Up, Up & Away! Bush Plane Activity Book is available now on Amazon:



For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Kate Schilling

BrightKey PR

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Colorado Skies Inspire Kate Schilling's Up, Up & Away! Bush Plane Activity Book News Provided By BrightKey PR November 11, 2026, 13:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.