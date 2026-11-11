Erasmart Introduces A2 ROGB DTF Printer With Automatic Eight-Color Separation

Dedicated RIIN software handles CMYK and ROGB color separation without manual region selection, with printing widths up to 450 mm.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EraSmart introduces an A2 ROGB DTF Printer, featuring a CMYK + ROGB + W configuration and dedicated RIIN software that automatically separates artwork across eight color inks. The printer is designed for apparel printing service providers, customization studios, and brands with in-house sampling and production capabilities.The model combines standard cyan, magenta, yellow, and black inks with dedicated red, orange, green, and royal blue inks, alongside white ink. Its extended color configuration provides additional ink options for producing branded clothing, illustrated apparel, teamwear, and personalized textile transfers.RIIN Software Automates Eight-Color SeparationThe dedicated RIIN software automatically separates imported artwork across the CMYK and ROGB ink channels. Users do not need to manually select ROGB areas or prepare separate spot-color regions in their designs.For studios handling customer logos, illustrations, and garment graphics, this removes a manual region-selection step from artwork preparation. The software manages color separation for the eight-color configuration, allowing users to work with ordinary artwork files.Dedicated Printheads for Color and White InkThe printer uses an Epson I3200(8)-A1HD printhead for the eight color inks and an Epson I1600-A1 printhead for white ink. This arrangement separates color printing from white underbase output within the DTF workflow.With a maximum printing width of 450 mm, the printer supports both roll and sheet PET film. Touchscreen controls, media suction, scheduled automatic cleaning, and timed white ink circulation support daily operation and maintenance.The DTF process prints artwork onto transfer film before adhesive powder application, curing, and heat pressing transfer the graphic onto a garment.Additional Color Channels Beyond CMYKA CMYK + WW configuration reproduces color graphics using four process inks and applies white ink as an underbase. The A2 ROGB model adds dedicated red, orange, green, and royal blue inks alongside those process colors.These additional channels provide more ink options for artwork featuring prominent red, orange, green, or blue areas. Examples include a specific red in a brand logo, contrasting colors in teamwear, or a combination of saturated color blocks in an illustration.Differences in finished output depend on the artwork and production settings. For studios already using CMYK equipment, samples made from their own customer designs can help establish how the ROGB configuration fits their work. Relevant comparisons include target-color reproduction, gradient transitions, and tonal detail under consistent fabric and transfer conditions.Designed for Branded Apparel and Custom GraphicsThe EraSmart A2 ROGB DTF Printer is intended for businesses whose orders place particular emphasis on color presentation, including branded T-shirts, designer apparel, illustrated merchandise, and event clothing.Print service providers can use customer artwork and reference samples to assess designs before production. Apparel brands and design studios with internal printing capabilities can also use the system for sample development and personalized orders.Further information about the A2 ROGB DTF printers, suitable consumables, and model-specific requirements is available from EraSmart at dtf-equipment/.About EraSmartEraSmart is the digital printing brand of Shenzhen Chuangshengda Technology Co., Ltd., founded in 2013. The company develops and manufactures compact digital inkjet printing equipment for creators, small businesses, and custom product manufacturers. With a sales office in Shenzhen and an approximately 4,000-square-meter manufacturing facility in Dongguan, China, its portfolio includes DTF, UV flatbed, UV DTF, and direct-to-garment printers, along with supporting equipment and consumables.

Tina

EraSmart

+ +8618566209287

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EraSmart Introduces A2 ROGB DTF Printer with Automatic Eight-Color Separation News Provided By Press Release Co. November 11, 2026, 13:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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