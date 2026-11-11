Melanie Wentzel Selected For The Empowered Woman Award By IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Melanie Wentzel at their Annual Awards Gala in Miami

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Melanie Wentzel, Australian Healthcare Strategist, Bestselling Author, International Speaker, and Senior Leader in the global cannabis market, has been selected for the Empowered Woman Award by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, that honors accomplished and influential professionals each year.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honour offered to few world-class professionals each year. Melanie was invited to join IAOTP in December 2024 upon her appointment as Top Healthcare Strategist Globally 2026, and now build on that success with her selection for the Empowered Women Award 2027. Very few women are chosen for this distinction, based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Melanie Wentzel will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2027 Annual Awards Gala.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated,“We are honored to have Melanie as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman.”With more than a decade of experience in the industry, Ms. Melanie Wentzel has established herself as an accomplished healthcare strategist serving the global cannabis industry as Director of Healthcare Strategy, Partnerships, and Clinical Innovation for Medigrowth Australia, and creator of the world's largest women's health co-creation project, Pearle ( ). A dynamic, results-driven leader, she has delivered more than $10 million in healthcare reform projects for government and private entities worldwide.In 2025, Ms. Wentzel launched Cannabis Queens, an independently published study exploring the role of women in the global cannabis industry. The book has sold in 19 countries and is found on the desks of policymakers and world-renowned clinicians. Her first bestselling book, Women Making a Difference, received two American literary awards and was included in Academy Award finalists' gift bags 2026.Ms. Wentzel's influence extends across international media and professional platforms. Over the past year, she has appeared on 30 podcasts and been featured in respected publications, including Forbes, LOUD, HEAD, and Fat Nugs Magazine. She has also appeared on the cover of CIO Times, and WW Media Magazine further establishing her presence as a leading voice in healthcare innovation, women's health, and cannabis policy.As a sought-after international speaker, Ms. Wentzel has delivered presentations on women's health, cannabis, and drug reform at prominent global events. Her engagements have included international summits focused on the role of women in United Nations drug reform, a keynote address at the Icelandic Hemp Conference in Reykjavik, and a presentation to Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, at the Women Changing the World Summit in London. She has also addressed women's leadership at MJBizCon in Las Vegas, one of the cannabis industry's most influential conferences. In addition to mentoring American college students and coaching female founders, she serves as a voice for women to the Australian Government, frequently dining with Ministers and Members of Parliament, and works in collaboration with National Peak Bodies including the Australasian Society for Lifestyle Medicine, and Chronic Pain Australia where she serves as the face of Medicinal Cannabis in Australia for National Pain Week (2025, 2026).Ms. Wentzel is passionate about advancing innovative healthcare approaches that better address women's needs and experiences. She advocates for the meaningful reemergence of cannabis as a therapeutic tool and believes plant medicine and person-centered, gender- and culturally-responsive care are important components of the future of healthcare. As she explains, women throughout history have sought healthcare solutions and support from other women. She believes authentic storytelling and breaking taboos surrounding women's bodies, pleasure, and personal power are essential to meaningful reform. Her mission is to help women make informed decisions and encourage healthcare systems to provide more responsive, individualized care.Ms. Wentzel draws attention to persistent challenges in women's health, including primary dysmenorrhea, and the continued lack of adequate attention to menopause. She views menopause not as a decline, but as a second blossoming and a transition worthy of celebration. Importantly, she is an unwavering voice for women, insisting that women's health must not be limited to reproductive health, citing anxiety, depression, and musculoskeletal pain as the highest chronic disease burden both globally and in Australia, and continues to educate on the social determinants of health which disproportionately impact women. Through her advocacy and education, she seeks to ensure that women have the knowledge, skills, and confidence to navigate every stage of life with greater understanding, autonomy, and well-being.As Director of Healthcare Strategy, Partnerships, and Clinical Innovation for Medigrowth Australia; Brand Lead, and Editor-in-Chief of the world's largest women's health co-creation project, Pearle ( ), she is rewriting the cultural zeitgeist to ensure women are heard, having launched the Pearle Global Women's Health & Cannabis Survey, creating the world's largest living archive of women's voices on their health and wellbeing.Her book Cannabis Queens has quickly become a notable contribution to cannabis literature canon. Celebrating the women shaping the field, the book builds on the work of previous advocates while reigniting conversations about gender and the uniquely feminine experience of the plant. It also explores the personal lives of the women featured and their individual relationships with cannabis, offering readers a deeper perspective on the people influencing this evolving industry. Melanie is widely considered a leading contemporary feminist author and thoughtleader.Before embarking on her career, Ms. Wentzel earned a Bachelor of Psychological Science from Griffith University. She further studied Directorship through the Australian Institute of Company Directors and Leading Digital Transformation in Healthcare from Harvard Medical School, and has completed early studies as a Master of Neuroscience Candidate remains actively engaged with professional and advocacy organizations, including the Australian Coalition for Endometriosis, Americans for Safe Access, and other leading organizations worldwide.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Wentzel has received numerous awards and accolades in recognition of her leadership, advocacy, writing, and contributions to healthcare reform. In 2024, she received the Women Changing the World Emerging Global Thoughtleader award. That same year, she became a #1 bestselling author for A Love Letter To Women In Business. She has also received two American literary awards and published twice in the Medical Journal of Australia (MJA) on health reform through co-creation initiatives. Her independently published book Cannabis Queens has reached readers in 19 countries worldwide and has just gone into it's fourth reprint. In recognition of her continued accomplishments, she was awarded Top Healthcare Strategist of the Year for 2026. She will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and will receive the Empowered Woman Award at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Miami in December 2027.Ms. Wentzel attributes her success to perseverance, dedication to her craft, the inspiration of women, and the mentors who have guided her along the way. Outside her professional commitments, she enjoys travel, art, writing for pleasure, quiet nights in, and time spent with other creatives..With the launch of Pearle later this month, she is looking forward to publishing more frequently as Editor-in-Chief of com, and continuing to develop solutions for women's health, with a natural, botanical, Australian-sourced approach, always holding space for the wisdom of women.For more information and to connect with Melanie, please visit:Email:...Website:LinkedIn:Instagram:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

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Melanie Wentzel Selected for the Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP News Provided By IAOTP November 11, 2026, 13:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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