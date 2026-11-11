Parlano.Ai Releases Version 1.4, Adding An Independent AI Review Of Extracted Deal Data

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) An independent AI reviewer now tests figures against source documents, strengthening the reliability of the core commercial real estate knowledge workspace.

CO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Parlano, the domain-specific AI knowledge workspace for commercial real estate, today released version 1.4, which adds an independent AI reviewer to test figures the platform reads from deal documents.Document AI can misread a figure, and the cost of that error rises the closer it gets to an investment decision. Version 1.4 is designed to surface doubtful values while there is still time to fix them."The value of a knowledge workspace is the trust a firm can place in it," said Matthew Gordon, founder of Parlano. "An independent review of extracted data gives leaders and analysts confidence in what they see, and it keeps the decision with the team. That confidence is the foundation for everything we build."The AI reviewer reads the source text behind each value and checks that it actually supports that value for the line item. This catches mistakes a simple number match would miss. If something looks off, the platform flags it for the analyst and shows the evidence. The AI reviewer only gives advice, so the analyst always has the final say.Version 1.4 also strengthens the workspace around the AI reviewer. Figures from tables, including scans, are now traced to the page they came from. Partial-year financials are kept from standing in for full-year figures, and analysts see every competing figure when sources disagree. Documents that get stuck in processing are detected and repaired automatically.Together, these changes are intended to make the workspace more dependable for the teams that rely on it.Version 1.4 is available now. Organizations can request a demo at Parlano.

Kyle Johnson

Parlano

+1 713-538-4676

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Parlano releases version 1.4, adding an independent AI review of extracted deal data News Provided By Parlano November 11, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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