AI Central Media Named Official Media Partner Of The AI Summit New York

AI Central Media is an official media partner of The AI Summit New York, December 9-10, 2026, at the Javits Center.

The AI Summit New York, by Informa, returns to the Javits Center on December 9-10, 2026

The AI media brand read by 300,000+ founders, executives and senior professionals will cover the Dec 9-10 summit at the Javits Center, from preview to takeaways

- Alex Fiore, CEO & Founder, AI Central MediaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI Central Media, the AI media brand for founders, executives and senior professionals, is an official media partner of The AI Summit New York. The summit takes place on December 9-10, 2026 at the Javits Center in New York.Launched by Informa in 2016, The AI Summit was the first conference and exhibition dedicated to what AI means in practice for business. The New York edition brings together senior executives, investors, technology providers and data scientists to share practical use cases, live demos and playbooks for putting AI to work.The partnership builds on AI Central's investment in AI education. Since 2023, AI Central has built a free AI 101 course for professionals, a library of more than 1,200 AI tutorials, the AI Bootcamp series and AI Central Leaders, its interview series with the founders and operators who shape how AI is used at work. Its content reaches more than 300,000 readers each month across LinkedIn and its flagship newsletter, read by founders, C-level leaders and senior executives.The partnership also follows AI Central's press coverage of SXSW London, London Tech Week, The AI Summit London and Cannes Lions earlier in 2026.AI Central will cover the summit with live reports, interviews from the event floor and a series of exclusive interviews to be released in January 2027.“The question for business leaders is no longer whether to use AI, but where it pays and where it doesn't,” said Alex Fiore, CEO & Founder, AI Central Media.“The AI Summit New York is where you see, ahead of everyone else, where enterprise AI is heading in 2027 and beyond. Our job is to bring that to our readers first, while they still have time to act on it.”About AI Central MediaAI Central Media is a media and e-learning company that helps senior professionals use AI at work. Its tutorials, ebooks, newsletters and C-level interviews reach more than 300,000 founders, executives and knowledge workers each month across LinkedIn and email, mostly in the United States and Europe. AI Central partners with fast-growing AI companies, including ElevenLabs, Gamma, Replit and Luma AI, on content and lead generation campaigns, and gives live coverage of events such as The AI Summit, Cannes Lions, London Tech Week and SXSW. Its editorial team is based in London. Learn more atAbout The AI Summit Series New YorkFor more than a decade, The AI Summit New York has been the trusted platform for enterprise leaders and tech innovators to explore and apply commercial AI. We unite influential minds, pioneering technologies, and practical insight to transform theoretical discussions into tangible, profitable business outcomes. The AI Summit New York returns to the Javits Center on December 9-10, 2026.Media contactsAI Central Media: Morgane Marlow,...The AI Summit Series: Suzanne Matulay, Society32,...

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AI Central Media Named Official Media Partner of The AI Summit New York News Provided By AI Central Media November 11, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology



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