Student Leadership Network Welcomes Rashida La Lande To Its Board Of Directors

Rashida La Lande and TYWLS student at ELC Project Beauty event

Legal and governance leader brings decades of corporate strategy experience to the Board

- Rashida La Lande, The Estée Lauder CompaniesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Student Leadership Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to higher education for students from underserved communities, is proud to announce the appointment of Rashida La Lande to its Board of Directors.Rashida La Lande is Executive Vice President and General Counsel at The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC), where she leads the company's global legal organization and serves as a strategic advisor to ELC's leadership and Board of Directors on legal strategy, governance, and business transactions. Before joining ELC, La Lande held senior legal leadership roles at The Kraft Heinz Company, including Executive Vice President and Global Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer. Earlier in her career, she was a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and began her legal career at Chadbourne & Parke LLP. La Lande holds a Bachelor of Arts in African American Studies from Harvard University and a Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School."Education is one of the most powerful tools we have to change the trajectory of a young person's life," La Lande said.“I've seen firsthand the impact Student Leadership Network has on the students and schools it serves, and I'm honored to bring my experience in governance and strategy to help the organization continue that work."Yolonda Marshall, CEO of Student Leadership Network, expressed her enthusiasm for the appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Rashida La Lande to our Board of Directors. Her legal expertise, strategic insight, and deep belief in our mission make her an invaluable addition as we continue expanding access to higher education for students from underserved communities."For more information, visit or contact Jheramis A. H. Collado at....ABOUT STUDENT LEADERSHIP NETWORKStudent Leadership Network supports young people growing up in diverse, underserved communities to gain access to higher education, helping them fulfill their dreams. The organization works with every student, developing their abilities to achieve their educational ambitions. Its three-decade track record demonstrates higher college enrollment and graduation rates, significantly surpassing national benchmarks. Student Leadership Network advances educational equity by increasing access to higher education in under-resourced public schools nationwide through two models:The Young Women's Leadership model elevates practices in girls'+ schools that lead to success and ultimately change the face of leadership. It is currently being implemented at 25 schools nationwide.The CollegeBound Initiative model develops a college-going school culture, creating high expectations and viable pathways for postsecondary success. It is currently being implemented at 42 schools nationwide.

Jheramis A.H. Collado

Student Leadership Network

+1 646-677-8322

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Student Leadership Network Welcomes Rashida La Lande to Its Board of Directors News Provided By Student Leadership Network November 11, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education



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