PM Modi To Offer Prayers At Ambaji Temple During Nov 14 Gujarat Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on November 14 to offer prayers at the Ambaji temple in Banaskantha district, one of the 51 revered Shakti Peethas, as part of his two-day visit to Karnataka and Gujarat on November 13 and 14.

According to the official schedule, PM Modi will perform darshan and pooja at the temple during his Gujarat visit, following a series of development project inaugurations and events in Karnataka on November 13.

Before arriving in Gujarat, the Prime Minister will be in Bengaluru, where he is scheduled to inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth more than Rs 15,600 crore.

The projects cover urban mobility, renewable energy, power transmission, petroleum infrastructure, waste management and railways.

A major highlight of the Bengaluru programme will be the inauguration of the Pink Line of the Bengaluru Metro, covering the stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere.

Developed at a cost of around Rs 3,470 crore, the line is expected to improve urban connectivity and reduce commuting time. PM Modi will flag off the service at around 12:45 p.m. and undertake a metro ride from Tavarekere to IIM Bengaluru station.

He will also inaugurate two major renewable energy transmission projects - the Koppal-II and Gadag-II transmission scheme, costing around Rs 4,450 crore, and the Bidar Solar Energy Zone transmission scheme, developed at a cost of around Rs 1,370 crore.

The projects will facilitate the evacuation of approximately 2 GW of renewable energy from Koppal and Gadag and 2.5 GW of solar power from Bidar.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for two further transmission projects to integrate renewable energy zones in Davanagere, Chitradurga and Ballari, involving investments of more than Rs 4,550 crore.

In the petroleum sector, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation India's largest underground LPG storage cavern in Mangaluru, built at a cost of more than Rs 850 crore.

The facility has a storage capacity of 80,000 metric tonnes and includes a 9.4-km pipeline connecting New Mangalore Port to the main terminal.

He will also dedicate the Rs 330-crore Devangonthi Marketing Terminal of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited.

Other projects include the foundation stone for GAIL's compressed biogas plant at Haralakunte in Bengaluru, which will process around 300 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily to produce 12.6 tonnes of compressed biogas.

PM Modi will also inaugurate four redeveloped railway stations under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' - Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road - and dedicate the 45-km Bagalkot-Wandal railway doubling section.

He will also dedicate the electrification of the 55-km Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section, completing electrification of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru rail route.

The Prime Minister will flag off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, connecting Bengaluru with destinations across coastal Karnataka and Goa, including Hassan, Sakleshpur, Mangaluru, Udupi, Murdeshwar, Gokarna and Karwar.

Earlier in Bengaluru, at around 10:45 a.m., PM Modi will participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram, the residential headquarters of the Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA).

He will lay the foundation stone for its Golden Jubilee Administrative Block and launch the institution's off-campus centre at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

The celebrations, scheduled from November 13 to 23 under the theme 'Towards Viksit Bharat 2047', mark 50 years of the institution, which was established in 1975 to integrate modern science with India's spiritual wisdom.

The event will also commemorate the birth centenary of H V Sheshadri, a thinker and former general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Later on November 13, PM Modi will travel to Mysuru to participate in a tree plantation programme at Bharat Vann under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

Spread across 17.63 acres, the urban afforestation project aims to develop a dense native forest with more than two lakh trees using the Miyawaki technique.

At around 4 p.m., he will inaugurate COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium on the University of Mysore campus, making it India's first LED dome planetarium.

Developed by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, the facility features a 15-metre tilted dome with around 6,150 panels containing 4.2 crore individual LEDs.

It will offer astronomy programmes in Kannada, English and Hindi, alongside exhibition halls, a museum, lecture facilities and interactive displays.