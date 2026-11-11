Development Journey Must Continue Under AAP In 2027: Punjab CM

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 11 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the state's development journey must continue under the AAP government in 2027, contrasting his government's focus on welfare, free electricity, healthcare, women's financial empowerment and infrastructure development.

Declaring that the entire state is his family and that government benefits are extended without discrimination, he highlighted the delivery of free power, health insurance and monthly financial assistance to women, while unveiling his vision of making Punjab pole-free by shifting electricity wires underground.

Taking a swipe at political leaders frequently switching parties, CM Mann cautioned Punjabis against opportunists who change loyalties for political gains.

Addressing a gathering, he said the government has both the will and the intent to ensure the holistic development of Punjab.

“There is no shortage of funds for development and public welfare. We have given a major push to development across the state and will leave no stone unturned to accelerate this progress with the wholehearted support and cooperation of the people.”

Describing the entire state as his family, the Chief Minister said,“For me, the whole of Punjab is one family. Our government does not discriminate against anyone while extending the benefits of welfare schemes. Whether it is free electricity, healthcare, financial assistance for women, education or employment, our objective is to ensure that every deserving person receives the benefits of government initiatives.”

Referring to the upcoming Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib, he said,“Our government will make elaborate arrangements for the lakhs of devotees who will visit the sacred land of Fatehgarh Sahib to pay obeisance, where Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, along with Mata Gujri, attained martyrdom. We will ensure that no devotee faces any inconvenience during the Shaheedi Sabha, and like every year, I will personally monitor all arrangements.”

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP, CM Mann said,“These traditional political parties have become political deadwood and have repeatedly been rejected by the people of Punjab. For decades, they remained in power but failed to address the problems of ordinary people. Their only objective was to exploit Punjab's resources and plunder the hard-earned money of the people for their vested political interests.”

The Chief Minister said the Congress, the Akali Dal and BJP have lost the trust of the people because their successive governments failed to safeguard Punjab's interests. They were more concerned about securing political power than ensuring the welfare of Punjabis.

“The people have not forgotten their record, and history will repeat itself in 2027 when these parties will once again face rejection,” he added.