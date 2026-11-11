New Milestone For Namo Bharat: 5 Crore Passengers Take Train Journey, 1 Crore In Past 93 Days

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, Nov 11 (IANS) India's first 'Namo Bharat' train crossed yet another milestone of recording 5 crore passengers since its first operation, with the latest growth of 1 crore passengers being recorded in the past 93 days alone, said the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Wednesday.

The operations on the Namo Bharat corridor began on October 21, 2023, with the opening of a 17-kilometre priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot. The number of passengers has kept on ascending since then, overtaking its own achievement today.

According to the NCRTC, the corridor reached its first milestone of 1 crore passenger journeys on May 16, 2025-574 days after operations commenced. Subsequently, the 2 crore mark was reached on December 11, 2025, within 211 days. This was followed by 3 crore journeys on May 2, 2026 and 4 crore journeys on August 10, 2026. The numbers crossed 5 crore.

The Corporation further says that a total of 35.25 lakh commuter journeys were recorded on the corridor, with an average daily ridership of 113,708 in August 2026.

Over 3.2 million passengers travelled via RRTS for three consecutive months, signalling the popularity and acceptance of Namo Bharat trains as an integral part of people's daily commute.

The Namo Bharat corridor was also recognised at the recently held 'Urban Mobility India Conference & Expo 2026' in Bhubaneswar.

Manohar Lal, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, presented the 'Best Commuter Services and Satisfaction' award to the NCRTC for the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, reinforcing the passengers' belief and trust in the services provided through the corridor's operational system.

Surpassing the milestone of 5 crore commuter journeys is not merely a record of rising passenger numbers; it also reflects a shift in public perception toward modern public transport systems and the growing acceptance of the Namo Bharat service.

“The consistently shrinking milestones clearly indicate that 'Namo Bharat' is establishing a strong presence in the regional transport sector within Delhi-NCR,” the corporation said in a statement.